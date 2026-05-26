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Owner of Trump House Who Was Brutally Beaten Has Died - Wife Believes Politics Motivated Murder

 By Michael Schwarz  May 26, 2026 at 4:59pm
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A veteran and patriot has died following an attack by an assailant with a reported history of mental illness.

According to the New York Post, 69-year-old U.S. Army veteran Kerry Sheron of Escondido, California — a man known locally as the owner of “the Trump House,” a home covered in American flags and banners supportive of President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement — died Sunday after four days in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Sheron’s wife has already told reporters that she suspects a politically motivated attack.

Deputy District Attorney Ross Garcia described the lethal assault, which occurred Wednesday.

“It was a single punch to the jaw,” Garcia said. “The victim then falls to the floor, and there are subsequent hits to the victim’s head area.”

Police later took  32-year-old Thomas Caleb Butler into custody.

“The violence has to stop,” prominent Trump supporter Eric Daugherty wrote on the social media platform X. “Rest in peace, Kerry. Give his killer capital punishment.”

According to KGTV in San Diego, Butler pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon to attempted murder and other charges.

A friend of Sheron identified simply as “Joseph” also claimed to know Butler. Joseph described the suspect as deeply troubled.

“He lives where he can. A lot of randomly yelling in the air,” Joseph said of the alleged assailant.

Likewise, a friend of Butler’s told the California Post that the suspect suffers from “severe PTSD” and paranoia.

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“This is the guy that plays with Legos and Star Wars stuff,” the friend said, adding that Butler “sits in his room and thinks everyone is coming to get him.”

Thus far, police do not suspect a politically motivated attack.

In the days preceding her husband’s death, however, Sheron’s wife, Maria Garcia, suggested otherwise.

If found guilty of murder, should the attacker be sentenced to death?

“He tried to kill my husband, you know,” she told KFMB-TV in San Diego. “It’s terrible. I don’t know what kind of hate… what heart, the black heart.”

Then, she mentioned the political display.

“They don’t like the flags. I don’t know why. I support America. My husband is [a] veteran,” she said.

Butler remains in prison without bail, per the New York Post. Authorities are expected to upgrade the suspect’s charges now that Sheron has died of his injuries.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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