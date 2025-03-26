Owner of Vandalized Tesla Speaks Out - Leftists' Wanton Cruelty Remains Unmatched

A handicapped woman’s Tesla was keyed as misguided attempts to go after Department of Government Efficiency Chair and Tesla CEO Elon Musk continue.

On Thursday, Newsweek reported, Abigail Gill had her Tesla keyed in the parking lot of an Olive Garden in Wichita, Kansas. Gill had arrived at the restaurant with her family at 6 p.m. to eat, returning an hour later to discover the damage.

She spoke to KAKE news in a report circulated via social media platform X by commentator LibsofTikTok.

The owner of the Tesla that was vandalized in Wichita, Kansas is a wheelchair-bound disabled woman who is now stuck with thousands of dollars worth of damage to repair. Democrats did this to a disabled woman. Democrat leadership incited this. https://t.co/3XWUzLlNgP pic.twitter.com/RCKO5dBZ8c — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025

“Damaging a personal vehicle does not affect Elon,” she told the outlet. “It’s not damaging who you’re thinking it is.”

“It felt really disappointing that this is happening in such a great country, a great state,” she added.

Gill took KAKE news around her Tesla, showing off distinct key lines on both sides of the car.

KAKE news asked Gill what she would say if she could speak directly to the man responsible.

“You have put a very big crisis on me because physically I am in a wheelchair,” she said, adding the costs would be “well over a thousand, possibly over ten thousand dollars of damage.”

LibofTikTok posted a second video, showing a man vandalizing Gill’s Tesla, which was taken by the car after its sentry mode activated while she was inside with her family.

The man is clearly shown taking out his key and dragging it across the side of the vehicle.

The suspect should know his actions won’t be taken lightly.

On March 18, a San Jose man was caught on a Tesla’s sentry mode keying the car in the parking lot of a Costco. He was later arrested for felony vandalism.

In a Thursday statement from the Department of Justice, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, the DOJ “is committed to ending all acts of violence and arson directed at Tesla properties and otherwise.”

Gill does not have any ties to Musk. She’s a disabled woman living in Kansas.

Yet, targeting Teslas shouldn’t be especially shocking to anyone following the news cycle since President Donald Trump‘s first term began in 2017.

The leftists’ playbook calls for violence and destruction of property.

Leftists who engage in this behavior fail to realize the message falls by the wayside in service of barbarity.

No one cares if you have legitimate concerns about Musk or DOGE because they’re more concerned about your criminal acts.

