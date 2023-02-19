The owners of Florida’s well-known Knaus Berry Farm were injured Friday night in an assault that led to their son being arrested.

Rachel Knaus Grafe, 66, was reported in critical condition from the assault and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to CBS.

Herbert Grafe, her husband, was also injured but less severely. Details of their injuries were not released.

The attack took place at the family’s South Miami-Dade home, according to WSVN-TV.

Miami-Dade police said they responded at about 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

According to CBS, a source it did not name but called a “senior law enforcement source” said the Grafes were both beaten with a flashlight.

The individual who attacked them “demanded money from them and then beat them both,” the source alleged.

The source said that Travis Grafe, 40, fled the house and went to a neighbor’s residence, where he told the neighbor what had taken place.

Travis Grafe was arrested there without incident.

Knaus Berry Farm is an iconic business in our district, providing some of the best baked goods and milkshakes in South Florida. Horrified by this news. Lourdes & I are praying for the family during this time.https://t.co/dNX4BrlVlq — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) February 19, 2023

According to CBS, Travis Grafe was arrested in 2013 on charges that included assault, burglary and possession of a fire bomb. He was later found to be not mentally competent, leading to the dismissal of the charges.

In 2015, Rachel Knaus Grafe sought and received guardianship of Travis Grafe, saying he was “totally incapacitated” and “suffered and continues to suffer from traumatic brain injury.”

CBS reported that the brain injury was suffered roughly 20 years ago.

Travis Grafe has been charged with one count of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and attempted strongarm robbery in connection with Friday’s incident.

Owner of Knaus Berry Farm, was assaulted and nearly killed in her home – her 40-year-old son, Travis Grafe, has been arrested after assaulting her with a flashlight, and attacking his father moments later. 🚨Knaus Berry Farms will be closed until further notice. #OiDNews… https://t.co/9ZZTc99HOy pic.twitter.com/wgjFQ8zYSK — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) February 19, 2023

Knaus Berry Farm was opened in 1959 by the Knaus family and remains family-owned.

On Saturday, the iconic location was closed, according to WPLG-TV.

