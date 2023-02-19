Parler Share
News

Owners of Famous Knaus Berry Farm Attacked at Home, Shocking Suspect Arrested

 By Jack Davis  February 19, 2023 at 3:20pm
Parler Share

The owners of Florida’s well-known Knaus Berry Farm were injured Friday night in an assault that led to their son being arrested.

Rachel Knaus Grafe, 66, was reported in critical condition from the assault and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to CBS.

Herbert Grafe, her husband, was also injured but less severely. Details of their injuries were not released.

The attack took place at the family’s South Miami-Dade home, according to WSVN-TV.

Miami-Dade police said they responded at about 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

Trending:
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera Lands Himself in Hot Water for Tweet About Biden: 'You Should Be Fired!'

According to CBS, a source it did not name but called a “senior law enforcement source” said the Grafes were both beaten with a flashlight.

The individual who attacked them “demanded money from them and then beat them both,” the source alleged.

The source said that Travis Grafe, 40, fled the house and went to a neighbor’s residence, where he told the neighbor what had taken place.

Travis Grafe was arrested there without incident.

According to CBS, Travis Grafe was arrested in 2013 on charges that included assault, burglary and possession of a fire bomb. He was later found to be not mentally competent, leading to the dismissal of the charges.

In 2015, Rachel Knaus Grafe sought and received guardianship of Travis Grafe, saying he was “totally incapacitated” and “suffered and continues to suffer from traumatic brain injury.”

CBS reported that the brain injury was suffered roughly 20 years ago.

Related:
Man Arrested, Suspected in Twisted Knife Attacks on Multiple Women

Travis Grafe has been charged with one count of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and attempted strongarm robbery in connection with Friday’s incident.

Knaus Berry Farm was opened in 1959 by the Knaus family and remains family-owned.

On Saturday, the iconic location was closed, according to WPLG-TV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Alligator Emerges from Water, Suddenly Drags 85-Year-Old Woman Under and Kills Her
Actor Dies Unexpectedly at Age 28, No Foul Play Suspected
Biden's Night on the Town Crashed by Anti-War Protester Just Before He Made Secret Trip to Ukraine
Breaking: 24/7 Revival Comes to an End at University After 13 Days and 50K People Flock to Town
'Frasier' Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals How His Christian Faith Guides His Career
See more...

Conversation