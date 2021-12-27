Oxford Study Dramatically Undercuts Dem COVID Narrative, Finds Shockingly Low Death Rate

Last week, POTUS took the opportunity to deliver a warning to the dregs of society — the unvaccinated.

President Joe Biden told Americans: “For the unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.”

Democrats and the media have been doing their best to instill fear in the hearts of all Americans. After all, citizens are far easier to control when they’re afraid.

I fully agree that COVID is dangerous. So far, well over 800,000 U.S. citizens have died with this virus over the course of the pandemic.

People must take the proper precautions, but they should also be aware that much of what we’re seeing in the media exaggerates the actual danger of the virus.

Democrats have maintained that COVID is the most dangerous thing we face on a daily basis. Or at least that’s been the timbre of their rhetoric. But that’s not what COVID is at all. COVID is a virus that can kill humans but is actually less likely to do so than many everyday things Dems and the media have hardly mentioned since 2020.

An instructive article in The New York Times, combined with a few readily available government statistics, provides some necessary perspective on the seriousness of the threat posed by the coronavirus.

The Times reported last week on a University of Oxford study that calculated death rates for “hypothetical” vaccinated people of miscellaneous ages, some of whom they assigned underlying conditions.

The study applies to Brits but can be roughly extrapolated to other similar populations. It was also conducted before the emergence of the omicron variant.

The study showed, for example, that a 25-year-old man had a 0.00 percent chance of dying from COVID. A 45 and a 55-year-old woman have a 0.01 percent and a 0.03 percent chance of dying, the chart indicated.

For a 75-year-old woman, the risk increases to 0.45 percent, which the Times explained equates to a 1 in 220 chance of death.

The National Safety Council calculates — and publishes annually — a person’s lifetime odds of dying from a preset list of ordinary causes. The latest data available is from 2019.

According to the NSC, it’s roughly 37 times more likely that an average U.S. citizen will die of heart disease, 1 in 6 odds, than a 75-year-old British woman will die of COVID.

An ordinary American reportedly has higher odds of dying from cancer (1 in 7), from suicide (1 in 88), from an opioid overdose (1 in 92), from a fall (1 in 106) or a motor-vehicle crash (1 in 107), than dying of COVID.

The author of the Times article writes that it would be reasonable to compare the death rate of COVID to that of a normal seasonal flu. “The average death rate among Americans over age 65 who contract the flu has ranged between 1 in 75 and 1 in 160 in recent years, according to the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention].”

So far, people who have contracted the omicron variant are experiencing milder symptoms than those with any of the previous strains. And in South Africa, where this variant was first discovered, the number of new cases of omicron have already reached their peak, according to Time Magazine.

COVID is dangerous — just not as dangerous as so many in the media and on the left would like us to believe.

