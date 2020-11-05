Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

PA Dem Officials Reportedly Assuring Biden He'll Win State Despite 6-Figure Trump Lead

×
By Jared Harris
Published November 5, 2020 at 11:23am
P Share Print

UPDATE, Nov. 5, 2020: Several hours following publication of this article, President Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania fell below 100,000 votes, according to The New York Times, meaning he not longer has a “six-figure” lead. Since Trump did have a “six-figure” lead when this article was posted, this post, and its headlines, remain as published.

As vote counts continue to shape up in the week following Election Day, several key states show President Donald Trump with an advantage.

In North Carolina, which has not yet been called, Trump is ahead of Democratic nominee Joe Biden by more than 75,000 votes, according to The New York Times. He’s still winning in Georgia too, but by a much slimmer margin: less than 14,000 votes as of Thursday morning.

In Pennsylvania, meanwhile, the president holds an advantage of more than 100,000 votes over Biden.

But the former vice president is reportedly being told he’ll sweep the state anyway.

Despite his opponent’s six-figure lead, Democratic officials in the Keystone State were reportedly telling Biden on Wednesday that he’ll end up winning the state with as many as 200,000 votes more than Trump.

TRENDING: Morning Update: Two Key Battlegrounds Deadlocked, Trump Holds Sizable Lead in Another

“Pennsylvania Democratic officials are privately telling Biden campaign officials that they believe final margin of victory for Biden in Pennsylvania will be 100K-200K votes when the counting is finally done,” John Bresnahan, congressional bureau chief for Politico, tweeted Wednesday.

With results from roughly 8 percent of the vote not yet reported in the state as of Thursday morning, according to The Times, Biden will need a vast majority of the more than 550,000 remaining ballots for him to achieve a 200,000-vote-strong lead over Trump.

Will Biden win Pennsylvania?

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, many of the uncounted votes come from the state’s Democratic-leaning urban areas.

While it’s likely that these uncounted ballots will skew toward Biden, it’s unclear if the final count will be the blowout Democratic officials seemingly promised the former vice president.

One state Democrat, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, publicly declared in October that Trump would lose the Keystone State.

RELATED: GOP Candidate Declared Rightful Winner After Computer Glitch Wrongfully Said Dem Had Won

Shapiro’s claim was made before a single vote was even counted, heaping even more doubt on the fairness of Pennsylvania’s electoral process.

Worse yet, any legal challenge to the state’s ballot counts could end up involving Shapiro himself.

The assurance from partisan officials seems even more suspect following accusations that Republican observers are not being given adequate access to watch ballot counting.

While Trump’s six-figure lead may seem insurmountable, nothing is certain until every legitimate vote is counted.

With the legitimacy of many ballots remaining a key point of contention in the 2020 elections, expect Pennsylvania and other contested states to be decided in the courts.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Federal Investigators Arrive in Michigan After Voter Fraud Allegation Video Goes Viral
Trump Campaign Makes Huge Announcement: POTUS' Re-Election Win 'Will Be Clear to the Entire Nation' by Friday
PA Dem Officials Reportedly Assuring Biden He'll Win State Despite 6-Figure Trump Lead
Under the Cover of a Chaotic Election, Trump Just Fulfilled One of His Biggest Promises to the American People
Election Program 'Issue' Tallied Only 2 Votes for GOP Candidate, 33 MI Counties Thought To Be Using the Same Software
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×