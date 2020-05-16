SECTIONS
Pack of Dogs Suspected To Be Responsible for Death of Georgia Doctor

By Erin Coates
Published May 16, 2020 at 8:13am
Authorities in Lyons, Georgia, suspect a pack of dogs is responsible for the death of a local doctor.

The Lyons Police Department found a car around 3 a.m. on May 7 that was pulled over on the wrong side of the road and still running with the door open, WTOC reported.

Chief Wesley Walker said police “got out of the patrol car to investigate and found a female that was deceased in the ditch.”

Officers recognized Dr. Nancy Shaw, who worked as an internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center.

Walker told WTOC that Shaw would routinely stop by the police department to check on the officers and make sure they were doing all right.

“She was that kind of person. She was a caring person,” Walker said.

“She was a friend of ours. When I realized who it was, it was devastating.”

In a media release, the City of Lyons said that Shaw was a friend to “the City, Lyons Police department, and Lyons Animal Shelter.”

Autopsy results confirmed that the doctor had died after she was attacked by animals, the New York Post reported.

The city said that on May 8, they had identified and seized the dogs allegedly involved in Shaw’s death.

Two of the four animals suspected of involvement in the death were wearing collars, and their owner has been found, according to Southeast Georgia Today.

“At this time, charges have not been brought on the owner of the dogs,” the city’s media release said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

“The City uses community policing to enforce its running at large regulations, and when compliance is not achieved, prosecutes offenders regularly,” the news release read.

“The Lyons Animal Control Division encourages Citizens to abide by the Cities leash law and keep your pets under the level of control required by the law.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







