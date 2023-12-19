Despite the success of her record-breaking world tour, it appears Taylor Swift is not popular in all quarters.

The singer, who is famously dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, was audibly booed Sunday as she watched her boyfriend play against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Footage circulating across social media showed the star, who attended the game with her father, Scott, and fellow singer Alana Haim, being jeered as live images of her appeared across the jumbotron screen.

Massive boo’s from Gillette as Taylor swift comes on the jumbo, America is waking up pic.twitter.com/rfgMUllpHL — Mexican Mindset (@DonnieMexico17) December 17, 2023

It is not exactly clear what the fans were booing her for, although it may be because of her left-wing advocacy.

Just last month, as Breitbart reported, she urged her followers to promote the left-wing voter registration organization Vote.org and has repeatedly spoken of her opposition to Donald Trump and the Republican Party platform.

Another theory is that NFL fans have come to see her as a distraction from the sport that they love.

Swift seemed to take the ribbing in stride, displaying an “I knew it was coming” grin, sticking her tongue out and flashing a peace sign.

Many of her fans, who often refer to themselves as ‘”Swifties,” have leaped to her defense, with one even declaring that they would “personally fight everyone who booed Taylor.”

“i knew it was coming” i will personally fight everyone that booed taylor pic.twitter.com/3hVAF8ORyI — marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) December 17, 2023

they are BOOING HER?! Swiftie’s get in the car it’s combat time pic.twitter.com/YlAJ5OE8jb — mariah ♡ (@tayaswizzles13) December 17, 2023

taylor being booed at the chiefs game tonight is so ridiculous…. people need to relearn how to be decent human beings — H (@sunshinehan02) December 18, 2023

The 34-year-old was recently named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” amid the incredible success of her world tour and growing cultural impact.

In her interview with the magazine, she discussed how she felt about being displayed on the big screens and the attention she receives when watching her boyfriend play.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she explained.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she continued. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Sunday’s boos might have angered Swift’s fans, but apparently they did little to hurt the Chiefs playing. Kansas City won the game 27-17.

