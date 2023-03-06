Packers Star Says What We're All Thinking When Kimmel Attempts to Make Joke About Epstein List

An NFL star is slamming comedian Jimmy Kimmel for a joke that he made regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during a recent podcast interview that he wanted to know the names of clients for the late, notorious sex offender.

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers said. “There’s some files that have some names on them that might be getting released pretty soon.”







Rodgers made the comments on “The Pat McAfee Show,” run by sports analyst Pat McAfee. Rodgers is a friend of McAfee’s and a regular guest on the podcast, according to the New York Post.

Rodgers’ desire to know who was on the list, however, did not go over well with some people, notably late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who in a segment on a recent episode of his show made a crude joke in response to Rodgers’ comments.

Kimmel referred to Rodgers as the “whack-Packer” and a “tin foil hatter.” He also suggested that Rodgers was suffering from brain damage, making the rather tasteless joke that “it might be time to re-visit that concussion protocol, Aaron.”

But Kimmel’s attempt at a roast backfired when Rodgers’ teammate, standout Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, came to his defense and slammed Kimmel for his joke.

In response to Kimmel’s segment, Bakhtiari wrote on Twitter, “Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list….”

Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…. https://t.co/jWkL8LfOMT — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 3, 2023



In essence, Bakhtiari implied that the reason that Kimmel was mocking Rodgers wanting the client list released was that Kimmel himself had something to hide regarding Epstein.

Bakhtiari was responding to a Twitter post on the account @MythinformedMKE.

The user behind that account also suggested Kimmel might have reasons for making the “joke.”

“Seems like something people not on the list would want to know Jimmy,” the account stated.

Seems like something people not on the list would want to know Jimmy. — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023



There have been several other big names who have found themselves embroiled in scandal due to their association with Epstein, most notably former president Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates, and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Kimmel’s comment can’t help but raise the question of why he went out of his way to mock a public figure who suggests that the list be released.

This is not to say with certainty that Kimmel is on Epstein’s list, but rather to point out that his behavior is odd for someone who has nothing to hide.

Plus, with many big names in the world of business, entertainment, and government implicated in the scandal, it is imperative that we know who exactly was involved with Epstein.

Rodgers and Bakhtiari are right to want Epstein’s list released, as it is time to hold the powerful people who were involved with Epstein to account for their actions.

The Epstein scandal was one of the biggest scandals of recent years, and the public deserves to know the truth.

