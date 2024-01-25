Older people can sometimes be out of touch — and I say this as a man who recently had to Google current pop stars for a sermon illustration because the only name I could come up with on my own was Britney Spears (even though I had just written about Taylor Swift the previous day).

Elitists, also, can be out of touch, since pop culture is generally considered a soporific for the proletariat by such people.

Combine the two — age and elitism — in one person, and you can wind up with one super clueless individual when it comes to popular music, say. Or line dancing.

Case in point: former first lady Hillary Clinton being pulled up in front of a group of people to do the Macerena. In public. On purpose.

I really can’t recommend that you watch the video below, but I sort of feel like if I had to, you should too. Misery loves company, you know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugenia (@eugeniamartinezdeirujo)

Spanish magazine Hola! also published video of the incident — shame on them — and claimed it had gone “viral.”

The Instagram post above had acquired a bit over 15,000 likes over about four days, which I’m not sure qualifies for virality, but it’s possible that the outlet was referring to a video posted on some other social media platform — a video for which I am not going to look, because I have no desire to see any part of that cringe-fest again for the rest of my life.

Should Hillary have just refused to join in the dancing? Yes No

Hola! noted that “Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruiz Perdigones (members of Los del Río) took center stage to delight the attendees with their biggest hit: ‘Macarena.'” It also claimed “no music was needed” as the two men sang the song a capella — a claim with which I take issue.

I will agree, however, with the outlet’s assessment of Clinton’s dance performance when the two men sought to bring her in front of the crowd at an event in Seville, Spain, held in her honor: “The 76-year-old American politician agreed without much thought and … didn’t master the choreography.”

I’ll say.

Seriously, though — how out of touch do you have to be to not at least know the rudimentary movements of the “Macarena” line dance, an absolute cultural craze during the (admittedly cultural bankrupt) 1900s. I could’ve done far better than Clinton, which is saying something — but more importantly, I would’ve had the sense not to let them pull me up there in the first place.

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder posted a link to the story — Why, Larry? Why? — to X, describing it simply as “PAINFUL” [emphasis original]. And how.

PAINFUL… Hillary Clinton dances ‘Macarena’ with Los del Río in Spainhttps://t.co/DKmw1u3Np6 — Larry Elder (@larryelder) January 24, 2024

Other X users largely agreed. One reply from TinaMariePx2 summed it up pretty well.

Puleeeeeeeez Make It Stop 🙄 — TInaMariePx2 (@PerezTMx2) January 24, 2024

But look, Tina Marie. When the memory of this video haunts you so that you can’t sleep at night and you feel the desire to bleach your eyeballs or something, just remember: It could’ve been worse.

They could have pulled Joe Biden up there.

