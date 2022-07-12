Painful: Journalist Spends 30 Minutes Trying to Get Electric Car Charger to Work, Forced to Completely Give Up

Climate alarmists, including President Joe Biden, have been rabidly pushing electric vehicles as the solution for combating climate change and soaring gas prices, but they downplay the numerous ways EVs are inferior to gas-powered cars.

In addition to being expensive, electric cars can take a long time to recharge. Moreover, the charging process can be frustrating and arduous.

In a June 28 video posted by TFLEV, an EV-centric YouTube channel, a journalist spotlighted the difficulties he encountered while trying to recharge his 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

The Lyriq, an all-electric SUV, is the cornerstone of Cadillac’s foray into the electric vehicle market.

“The Lyriq is the first EV to enter Cadillac’s lineup, which General Motors vows will be entirely electric by the end of the decade,” the Detroit Free Press said. “As a company, GM has said all its brands will be all-electric by 2035.”

However, in the painful 12-minute video, the journalist testing the Lyriq spent an hour searching for a fast-charging station in Park City, Utah.

Because there was none in Park City, he had to settle for a slower charger called EVgo.

However, that charger would not work. It also did not accept his payment method, and when he tried to download the app and do it that way, it didn’t work either.

While wasting 30 minutes trying to recharge his Lyriq, the tester received numerous error messages and was forced to re-enter his personal information several times.

“Get your act together, really. It shouldn’t be this hard,” the journalist lamented.







He’s right: It shouldn’t be that hard to charge an electric vehicle. After all, it usually only takes a few minutes to fill up your car at a gas station.

As a reminder, those who are able to find EV charging stations often encounter long lines.



Pushing the mass dependence on overpriced electric cars is part of Biden’s pledge to slash greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030.

Even though the U.S. accounts for about 15 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, the president said Americans must make more sacrifices to achieve a “net-zero emissions economy.”

“These steps will set America on a path of net-zero emissions economy by no later than 2050,” he said in April at the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate.

Democrats have been regurgitating climate alarmism for decades to stoke public panic in order to implement radical policies that will do little to help the environment.

Actual climate change pronouncements over the years. pic.twitter.com/j7mRTTUga3 — Michael Eades, M.D. (@DrEades) January 16, 2015

While misinformed activists crank up the environmental hysteria to push EVs, it bears noting that electricity is not free, nor is it cheap.

Moreover, if U.S. power grids are hacked by a foreign adversary — an increasingly likely scenario amid escalating cyberwarfare — people won’t be able to charge their EVs anyway.

This is a dire national security threat that’s being swept under the rug as Biden ramps up his hare-brained policies that undermine the use of gas-powered cars.

There’s nothing wrong with EVs, but the federal government should not intentionally destroy the energy industry and erode U.S. energy independence in order to compel Americans to switch to them.

As they did with the “race card,” Democrats have cavalierly weaponized “climate change” to foment public panic in order to push inane policies that have little to do with the environment and everything to do with raising taxes and promoting public dependence on Big Government.

