Painful Video: Cops Catch DA Drinking on Way to Work at Woke Prosecutor's Office - Film Entire Encounter

Newly released police bodycam footage from Fairfax County, Virginia, looks more like a bad comedy sketch than the real-life conduct of a senior prosecutor.

The man in the video? Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s attorney Eric Clingan.

At 8 a.m. on Aug. 8, police responded to a call about a man “drinking beer and smoking cigarettes” behind a Centreville strip mall, WJLA reported.

The man turned out to be one of Fairfax County’s top prosecutors.

Clingan, 57, was cited for drinking in public, a Class 4 misdemeanor. He was not arrested.

The footage showed officers recognizing him instantly. One asked, “Are you an attorney?” Clingan replied, “I am.”

Clingan then laughed nervously and said, “Uh oh.”

Clingan denied drinking at first. Later, he admitted to having one drink.

Officers noted a second empty bottle sitting nearby.

Four officers eventually responded. They knew who he was, and Clingan even handed over his business card.

One officer told him bluntly, “I think my biggest concern is you’re going to go to work intoxicated and then try to prosecute these cases on behalf of us.”

Clingan responded, “I’m not in court today, and I’m not intoxicated.”

But minutes later, he conceded, “This looks terrible, and I get it.”

Instead of a sobriety test, Clingan got a chauffeured ride home in the front seat of a cruiser. He even asked the police to wait until his wife left the house, so she wouldn’t see him.

This is the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, run by Democrat Steve Descano.

The same woke office known for letting predators and offenders slip through the cracks to re-offend.

Richard Kenneth Cox, a registered sex offender, allegedly exposed himself in women’s locker rooms multiple times.

Descano’s office declined to prosecute.

In another case, a man named Ryan Duarte groomed a 14-year-old online. Fairfax County pressured the victim into a lenient plea deal for the predator, who faced up to 60 years.

With one of Descano’s own senior assistants caught drunk on the way to work, it’s clearer why the DA’s office is so dysfunctional.

Apparently, it’s easy to tolerate perversion when you’re under the influence.

