Painful Video: Ilhan Omar Willing to Chat, But Watch Her Telling Reaction When Asked About Marrying Her Brother

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar always has plenty to say when it comes to Donald Trump, but it’s a different story when the subject hits too close to home.

A video posted Tuesday by conservative activist Laura Loomer drove that point home when it showed the congresswoman being questioned about one of the most explosive accusations against her: that she married her own brother as part of an immigration fraud scheme.

Omar’s response — shutting down like a clam shell — said it all.

Jihadi Congresswoman Ilhan Omar @IlhanMN became belligerent, saying, “I’ll be around longer than Trump,” “Trump is deranged,” and “I am not going anywhere,” after @loomerunleashed @thecharlesdowns asked her today if President Trump was right when he said she married her brother. https://t.co/JTvW4DguDI pic.twitter.com/aCLUaz5vtZ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 2, 2025

The voice questioning the representative belongs to Charles Downs, a reporter with the “Loomer Unleashed” operation.

“Congresswoman, do you agree with President Trump’s assumption that you married your brother to get [him] citizenship?” Downs asked.

The answer was stony silence as Omar and her entourage waited for an elevator in the Capitol.

The silence disappeared, though, when Downs followed up by asking if Omar intended to leave the country — an allusion to Trump’s comments in the past, which he repeated Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting.

When the subject is Trump, Omar isn’t quiet at all.

“I’m not going anywhere,” she told Downs. “Don’t waste your energy on me.

“I will be here probably longer than Trump, because I am, like, a quarter of his age.

“He’s an old man losing his mind. I don’t know why he’s obsessed with me.”

In terms of life expectancy, the 43-year-old Omar has a point (though she’s more than half the president’s 79 years, not a quarter).

But everything else? To reasonable Americans unblinded by partisan hatred, Trump has shown no sign of losing his mind.

(After four years of the Joe Biden follies, the country knows good and well what that looks like in the White House.)

Is he “obsessed” with Omar? The claim is rich coming from a woman who’s done nothing but hog a spotlight since she came to Congress — a spewing fountain of bile, splashing her hatred at Jews, conservatives, the country as a whole, and Donald Trump in particular.

What’s really important here, though, is Omar’s inability, or unwillingness, to answer the first question — about marrying her own brother.

It’s never been proved in a court of law, but all indications are that the story is true.

Since “Somalia” is more a geographical area than a functioning country (there’s a reason Omar’s family and so many of her countrymen have fled it for the West), documentary evidence could be impossible to find.

But reports from inside the Minnesota Somali immigrant community point toward a sham marriage between the siblings to enable Omar’s brother, Ahmed Elmi, to stay in the country.

That would be criminally fraudulent. But considering the scale of the current scandal surrounding fraud among Somalis in Gov. Tim Walz’s Gopher State, it would be almost normal.

An elevator-landing interview might not be the place for a criminal defense, but Omar had the opportunity Tuesday to at least issue a firm denial of the charge.

She could even have couched it in more vitriol directed against Trump if she chose. After all, it was only seconds later that she accused him of “losing his mind” to an unhealthy obsession with her own fine self.

But she didn’t. She did what every smart criminal defendant does when the charges are true: She exercised her right to remain silent.

And that speaks volumes.

