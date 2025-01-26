Painful Video: Karen Bass Looked Like Inexperienced Child Trump Had to Teach Every Little Thing to While Media Watched

President Donald Trump’s visit to Los Angeles proves that the adults are back in charge.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump flew to Los Angeles on Friday as the new executive wanted to see for himself what California’s government was doing — or not doing — to help those people whose lives have been destroyed by the wildfires.

Needless to say, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have a lot to answer for as the response has been less than stellar.

The Daily Mail posted a video Saturday showing just how little grasp of the situation the mayor really has.

As Trump and Bass sat for a news conference, the discussion of how to get Californians back to normal life became contentious as the president had to quite literally tell Bass how to do her job for her constituents.

Bass spoke directly to Trump about her efforts to “cut the red tape” to “get people back building as fast as possible.”

Trump interrupted her to mention those people who told him cleanup would need at 18 months before it began, telling her, “they should be able to start tonight,” and being met with applause when saying, “there will be zero delay.”

The dispute stemmed from materials that posed a hazard for cleanup crews, but Trump did not seem to be having any of the excuses here.

When Bass told the press that she wanted residents to be “back in your homes immediately,” Trump again stepped in.

“But the people are willing to clean out their own debris,” he told her. “By the time you hire contractors, it’s going to be two years.”

After communicating further that residents were willing to do the work themselves, Trump took to reminding Bass of her authority in addressing the situation.

“You have emergency powers just like I do and I’m exercising my emergency powers. You have to exercise them also,” Trump reminded her.

When Bass said returning to homes could take place “within a week,” again, Trump stepped in. “That’s a long time, a week. I’ll be honest.”

When Bass tried to hit back about issues of safety, the president plainly said, “They’re not safe now.”

The clip ends with Trump relaying to the press that residents had told him they couldn’t return to their properties, reiterating his concerns about the 18-month time frame.

The exchange played out like a parent speaking to a child.

Bass — and Newsom — had a lukewarm response to the wildfires, but President Joe Biden is not around anymore to treat them gently and let bureaucratic incompetence run wild.

Trump and Bass go back and forth here like a manager fed up with an employee given a task they’re struggling with — and overcomplicating — until finally being told, “just get it done.”

Californians have suffered enough. Trump knows it’s time to end this nightmare and get life back to normal.

