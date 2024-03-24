Painful Video: Sen. Kennedy Shreds Woke Athlete So Badly That Witness Next to Him Is Dying

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy is inarguably the most witty person in the U.S. Senate.

With a folksy quip or quotation always at the ready, Kennedy can effortlessly dismantle an opponent’s argument with his deadpan delivery while keeping the whole room in stitches.

And the reason why his delivery hits so well is that he makes sense — the common kind, which has become almost extinct in these woke times.

For example, discussing some of his Democratic colleagues who support transgender athletes in women’s sports on Fox News’ “The Story,” Kennedy once said, “One of my Democratic colleague’s witnesses testified that there are three biological sexes and an infinite number of genders. I’ve heard better answers on the dating game.”

In one of his 2022 campaign ads, Kennedy asked “someone” to “please tell the commander-in-chief that neither my car nor the greatest economy in all of human history runs on fairy dust and unicorn urine.”

On Wednesday, the Louisiana senator shredded a climate change “expert” with his poker-faced line of questioning.

Democrats invited Olympic skier Gus Schumacher to testify on “The Nature of Climate Costs,” based on the “profound alterations to our natural landscape” he had witnessed firsthand in his entire 23 years of life.

Democrats want to spend $50 TRILLION to become carbon neutral & held a hearing to tell us why. Dem witness: Carbon dioxide is “a huge part of our atmosphere.” Me: “It’s actually a very small part of our atmosphere.” (0.035%) Dem witness: “Well, okay. But, yeah. I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/sSdbtsX7aq — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 21, 2024



“What is carbon dioxide?” Kennedy asked Schumacher with a straight face.

“I went to high school, but that’s uh … carbon dioxide is a gas,” Schumacher said, looking like he just realized that he was going to be asked questions and not simply taken at his word.

“I’m not a professional to talk about carbon dioxide,” he admitted.

“You want us to abolish it, right?” Kennedy asked.

“Carbon dioxide is a gas that exists in our atmosphere,” Schumacher said finally, after some embarrassing back-and-forth.

“Is it the major part of our atmosphere?” Kennedy asked.

“It’s a huge part of our atmosphere,” Schumacher responded.

“It’s actually a very small part of the atmosphere,” Kennedy quickly shot back.

“Well… ok… but… uh…” the athlete responded, “I don’t know … what are you asking, specifically,” he said.

“Well, you said we need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions,” Kennedy said, “I’d like to know first if you know what it is.”

The excruciating interrogation persisted, laying bare the supposed climate change expert’s appalling ignorance, yet Kennedy maintained his composure, his expression entirely devoid of mirth.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joao Gomes, the economist sitting next to Schumacher, seemed to have a hard time keeping a straight face.

X users also had some fun at the unfortunate skier that the Democrats thought they could use as a tool to make a climate change point.

“I just like play in the snow and I like noticed the snow wasn’t so snowy anymore,” one post read.

“I just like play in the snow and I like noticed the snow wasn’t so snowy anymore. “ 😂 — Southern Gatorz 🇺🇲 (@SouthernGatorz) March 21, 2024

“Senator, don’t be so hard on him. It’s not his fault he grew up on TikTok,” another X user wrote.

Senator, don’t be so hard on him.

It’s not his fault he grew up on TikTok. — CoCa827 (@CCa827) March 21, 2024

The entire exchange demonstrates the desperation of the Democratic senators, who seem to be scraping the bottom of the barrel in their attempt to prove that we need to spend untold trillions to save endangered “outdoor recreation.”

The 23-year-old athlete’s testimony was the definition of a “Chicken Little” story, as he testified about the dramatic effects of climate change because he had observed less than “optimal skiing conditions.”

Trotting out someone as monumentally uninformed on the issue as Schumacher was like serving up raw meat to an old, very polite yet deadly grizzly.

