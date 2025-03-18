Painful to Watch: Alec Baldwin Walks Away from Red Carpet Interview After His Wife Humiliates Him

If we posit that, in fact, behind every great man there is a great woman, then the logical entailment of that would suggest that behind every deranged man, there is an equally deranged woman … or something like that.

It appears the Baldwins (yes, those guys) wanted to prove that logical entailment in the most public setting possible.

In a recent viral TikTok video from Extra TV, Alec and “Hilaria” actually did the impossible by drumming up genuine sympathy for the noted critic of President Donald Trump.

It just took a truly deranged woman to get us there.

You can watch the relevant part of the viral clip below, and notice if you can spot who appears to be wearing the pants in the relationship:

I’m no Alec Baldwin fan, but this clip is shocking. On the red carpet, he’s building Hilaria up, saying “It’s gonna be great, you’re a winner,” and she snaps back aggressively: “No talking while I’m talking!” TWICE. 🚨 This is classic narcissistic control—public humiliation,… pic.twitter.com/JZjonJ3lcH — Revealing (@RVealingthenarc) March 18, 2025

The two were asked about their TLC reality television show, “The Baldwins,” possibly getting a second season.

The vapid question was met with the expected drivel from Alec Baldwin, as he simply heaped effusive praise on his wife.

For thanks, he was told to shut up and stop talking. And if you watch the full TikTok video, you’d see that she publicly emasculated him not once, but twice, with the same line of, “When I’m talking, you’re not talking.”

And Mr. Baldwin ultimately acquiesced, demurely shuffling off-camera as if he were the 46th president of the United States.

Ouch, to say the least. And the TikTok comments let her have it.

“She is very rude to her husband in front of everyone,” one user commented.

“[She’s] very disrespectful towards him,” another user noted.

“[S]he’s horrible to him, never thought I would feel sorry for Alec,” one non-Baldwin fan posted.

Another non-Baldwin fan added: “this is literally elderly abuse… but it’s alec baldwin so carry on.”

“She’s so insufferable and her fake Spanish accent is annoying,” another TikTok user said.

Ah, about that. As mentioned above, it’s pretty hard to drum up much sympathy for Alec Baldwin, for a number of reasons. And yet, you almost can’t help but feel bad for him, not just because of this incident, but because of the “Hilaria” Baldwin package as a whole.

Hilaria Baldwin, despite not technically being a celebrity apart from her marriage certificate, has become something of a notorious reputation for being a horrific faker.

Baldwin, a yoga instructor, has been skewered so many times for her changing accent (a Spanish accent, presumably to give her Boston-born self some international flair), that the New York Post had to do a whole article on it. The delusions of grandeur for Hillary Baldwin are next level — when it comes to both her outward followers and, apparently, her husband too.

Look, Alec and Hillary ultimately deserve each other. One is utterly delusional and suffering from severe brain rot, and the other is Alec Baldwin. It’s a mismatch made in hell.

Speaking of faith, it’s times like these where Alec could literally use the Bible.

As Proverbs 21:9 says: “It is better to live in a corner of the housetop than in a house shared with a quarrelsome wife.”

And it’s clear women don’t get much more quarrelsome than Hilaria Baldwin.

