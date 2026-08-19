Painful: Watch Darline Graham Completely Blank During Debate, Catastrophically Implode on Simple Nat'l Security Question

Honesty might be the best policy, but a pinch of interest in the outside world is pretty important in a United States senator, too.

Sen. Darline Graham, sister of the late foreign policy maven Sen. Lindsey Graham, had the misfortune of proving that during prime time on Tuesday when she badly whiffed on the answer to a foreign policy question during a debate in the Republican primary for Senate in the Palmetto State.

And considering what a softball the question was, she might have doomed her campaign in the process.

The moment occurred when Newsmax anchor Greta Van Susteren, a moderator for the debate, asked, “Are Taiwan and the South China Sea national security issues for the United States?”

Graham’s answer was painful to watch. First, she asked for the question to be repeated — obviously stalling for time. Then she hedged, then she tried to answer a different question entirely.

Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) is asked at #SCSen debate about Taiwan and the South China Sea: “I’m just going to be honest here; I’m not that informed on national security, so — but I do support the military. My brother was in the Air Force for 33 years…I’m not a polished… pic.twitter.com/c6WsSjWz6C — CSPAN (@cspan) August 19, 2026

“I’m gonna be honest here. I’m not a national security that … I’m not that informed on national security so … But I do support the military.”

Graham then treated her listeners to a quick and completely irrelevant review of her brother’s Air Force service and her father’s time in the Army — as though she’d been asked how her family’s experiences had shaped her views about the military.

“I’m not a polished politician up here,” she said.

Well, she’s clearly not that. She’s also clearly not been paying much attention to one of the more important parts of the world for the past three decades or so, as China’s growing belligerence has made the South China Sea a global hot spot — and its bellicosity toward Taiwan a perennial problem.

She’s talking about being a senator not a preschool teacher. seriously. She cannot win — Tish (@Tishbsc) August 19, 2026

No American needs to be the sibling of a senator, or even particularly well-informed, to know that Taiwan is a nation with historic political, military and economic ties to the U.S., including trade in microchips that are crucial to U.S. industry.

It’s a topic that’s in the news on a fairly regular basis, and South Carolina voters — as well as the rest of the country — have a right to expect the men and women serving in the federal government are reasonably up to speed on issues that could well be a question of war and peace at any given moment.

And whether she has an interest in it or not, Graham already is a United States senator. Appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster to fill her brother’s seat, Graham took first in the GOP Senate primary Aug. 11, but failed to win enough votes to avoid a runoff election set for next Tuesday.

The worst part of Graham’s flub is that Van Susteren’s question answered itself. No moderator would be spending time during a debate asking if a region was a national security issue for the United States unless it was a national security issue for the United States.

All Graham had to answer was what any literate American with a thumbnail’s worth of interest in the world already knows. Something along the lines of: “Yes, it’s a national security issue for the United States. Anywhere that China is flexing is muscles is a national security issue for the United States. And the American government has a responsibility — for its own sake — to ensure that the communist dictatorship in Beijing understands that the U.S. takes its own security very seriously.”

Graham’s opponent in next week’s runoff election, Rep. Ralph Norman, answered pretty much that — emphasizing that the United States needs a “peace through strength” approach that sounded a lot like what Darline Graham’s brother would have said.

(When the late Sen. Lindsey Graham died, the government of Taiwan issued a news release declaring that Taiwan President Lai Ching-te “expressed deep gratitude for Senator Graham’s longstanding contributions to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and to Taiwan-U.S. relations, and paid his highest respects.” Clearly, Darline didn’t share Lindsey’s interests.)

“I’m just going to be honest here; I’m not that informed on national security,…” this is not good for the country. — Grandma Vickie (@VickieW47132882) August 19, 2026

As debate bombs go, it calls to mind then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s choke during a 2011 presidential primary debate when he couldn’t remember which three executive departments he wanted to get rid of if he made it to the Oval Office and ended a halting reply with an infamous “… oops.”







(For the record, Perry wanted to eliminate the departments of Commerce, Education, and Energy. Just proving history has a sense of humor, the Energy Department, the one Perry forgot, is the one he ended up leading in the first Trump administration — and he called it “the coolest job in the world.”)

But it was worse than that. Perry’s blunder was obviously a momentary lapse. Regrettable, obviously. Disqualifying? Maybe. But, ultimately, it was understandable.

Graham’s goof was more along the lines of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ international embarrassment of a response when she was asked about Taiwan during a conference in Munich, Germany, in February.

HOLY SMOKES. Rep. AOC just SELF-DESTRUCTED while trying to represent America in Germany “Should the US commit troops to defend Taiwan?” AOC: “Um, you know, I think that, uhh, eh, this is such a, uh, you know, I th-I think that this is a, umm, this is of course a, uh, a very… pic.twitter.com/VfT98vKhZY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

Considering AOC is a United States congresswoman with reported aspirations for higher office, sounding like a high school cheerleader caught by a surprise social studies quiz is unacceptable. And it was clear in this case that the ignoramus from the Empire State clearly didn’t have a clue what she was talking about.

To her credit, Graham didn’t try to BS her way through, as AOC did, but that isn’t the point.

Would you vote for Darline Graham after that answer? Yes No

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We’re talking about a woman running for the job of United States senator — it comes with a built-in responsibility to be knowledgeable about world affairs. She doesn’t just need to have a taste for global politics; she’s got a responsibility to be up to speed on them — and that’s a responsibility she clearly either doesn’t understand or doesn’t take seriously.

She proved that herself after the debate, when she was asked by reporters about her answer, according to The Associated Press. She didn’t think it hurt her with voters at all, apparently.

“They’re worried about their pocketbooks more than they’re worried about the South China Sea, quite honestly,” Graham said. “So that’s going to be my biggest focus.”

The thing is, it’s not the voters’ job to be worried about the South China Sea. But that is the job of decision-makers in the nation’s capital, including in the United States Senate.

Graham, who was appointed after her brother’s unexpected death in July, has her famous family name to back her up. She has President Donald Trump’s enthusiastic endorsement.

But after Tuesday night, it’s a very real question whether she has what it takes to deserve, on her own merits, the Senate seat her brother held for so long.

South Carolina voters will answer that at the polls on Tuesday.

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