SECTIONS
Faith US News
Print

Painting of Jesus Only Thing To Survive After Blazing Inferno at 150-Year-Old Church

A fire destroyed the First Baptist Church in Wakefield, Massachusetts.WFXT / YouTube screen shotsA fire destroyed the First Baptist Church in Wakefield, Massachusetts. But a painting of Jesus survived practically unscathed. (WFXT / YouTube screen shots)

By Joshua Gill
at 1:01pm
Print

A multiple alarm fire decimated a historic church in Massachusetts on Tuesday night, but by some miracle a painting of Jesus survived the flames almost completely unscathed.

A fire ignited in the First Baptist Church in Wakefield, Massachusetts, after lightning struck the building, burning the majority of the 150-year-old church to ashes.

A painting of Jesus that hung near the church’s entrance somehow survived. Congregants hailed it as a reminder of the living presence and power of Jesus.

“It’s a beautiful sign and a reminder that Jesus is with us,” congregant Maria Kakolowski told Boston’s WFXT-TV.

TRENDING: CNN Analyst: ‘Much More Likely’ Trump Is Paying for Caravan than Soros

“I’m personally just taking as a sign and a reminder that the Jesus Christ we serve is still alive and even though our church building is gone, our church is here and the God that we serve is still here,” she added.

The painting sustained a few minor drips, but remains otherwise intact.

The church, however, is another story.

“I was down about a mile away and I just saw this fireball in the sky. It just went up like a tinderbox. It’s a building built in 1870 and and it’s balloon-style so once the fire starts you know the whole building just went up quickly,” Rev. Norm Bendroth, the church’s pastor, told WFXT.

About 100 firefighters fought the blaze, some sustaining minor injuries in the process, and eventually extinguished it.

The roof, steeple and interior of the church were reduced to ashes, save for some blackened framing, though much of the exterior walls remain.

The fire caused damages totaling approximately $1 million.

RELATED: Experts: Bomb Maker Likely Left Behind Trove of Forensic Clues

“While we lost our historic building from a lightning strike this week, we praise Jesus that our church community was kept safe. A very big thank you to the many firefighters who did their jobs with excellence, and to the outpouring of support from the community,” a statement from the church read.

“We know that we serve a God who specializes in restoring brokenness and who can bring beauty even from ashes. So we move into the future with trust, hope, and gratitude,” the statement added.

The church is raising funds online in order to rebuild.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

An apparent pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters on Wednesday.ABC News / Twitter

Ex-Bomb Disposal Officer Notices Strange Characteristics of Device Sent to CNN

Chris Agee

Randy J. Smith of Middletown, Delaware, posted a Facebook update on Sunday including the video apparently showing Democratic state House candidate Monique Johns approach his door and steal a campaign flyer for her Republican opponent.

Security Camera Catches Democratic Candidate Stealing Republican Opponent’s Flyer

Chris Agee

Democratic Rep. Krysten Sinema of ArizonaKGUN / YouTube screen shot

Trooper Union Pulls Support for Kyrsten Sinema After Outcry From Members

Savannah Pointer

Reporter Stops ImmigrantsFox and Friends / Twitter screen shot

Watch: Fox News Reporter Appears To ‘Foil’ Group’s Attempt To Illegally Cross Border

Evie Fordham

Steve ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Steve Scalise Calls Out New York Times for Publishing Trump Assassination Short Story

Joe Saunders

Screen from Obama speaking as a U.S. senator from Illinois.Donald Trump / Twitter screen shot

Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree with President Obama 100%’

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

Jack Davis

Honduran migrants taking part in a new caravan heading to the U.S.Orlando Estrada / AFP / Getty Images

Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.