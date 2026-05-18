Pakistan Deploys Thousands of Troops, Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia to Counter Iranian Threat

Pakistan has sent a major military force to Saudi Arabia to assist in its defense if the war with Iran resumes.

Although a ceasefire is in effect, the United Arab Emirates is blaming Iran or one of its proxies for drone attacks on its nuclear power plant, according to The Guardian.

Saudi Arabia said that it has stopped drone attacks coming from Iraqi airspace, according to The Times of Israel.

Saudi Arabia became an Iranian target during the war until it launched a late March counterattack on Iran. The UAE, which was savagely attacked by Iran during the fighting, also struck Iran.

The extent to which Iran is now opposed by fellow Muslim nations has expanded now that Pakistan has sent 8,000 troops to Saudi Arabia, as well as fighter jets and an air defense system, according to Reuters.

The aid comes as part of a defense agreement signed between the two nations last year.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif of Pakistan has indicated in the past that the pact allows nuclear-armed Pakistan to protect the Saudis.

Pakistan deployed 16 aircraft, mostly JF-17 fighters produced in partnership with China, along with two squadrons of drones, Reuters reported, noting that the Chinese HQ-9 air defense system is operated by Pakistani troops.

A source Reuters did not name said that the agreement could lead to the deployment of 80,000 Pakistani troops if necessary.

President Trump just posted this controversial post on Truth Social: Does this mean preparing for another round of war with Iran? pic.twitter.com/S6JlSuEjrx — Nizam Tellawi (@nizamtellawi) May 16, 2026

News of the deployment emerged as the possibility of renewed conflict emerged following President Donald Trump’s rejection of an Iranian offer to end the war.

“I’m sure preparations are underway for more escalation,” Jon Hoffman, a research fellow in defense and foreign policy at the Cato Institute, said, according to the New York Post.

“Trump has refused to back down from his maximalist demands in negotiations,” he said, while predicting that “Iran won’t negotiate away its leverage.”

A report in The New York Times said the plans are ready to resume fighting if Trump wants to hit Iran once again.

Trump said after leaving China that Iran’s latest offer was not what he wanted.

Two Middle East officials told The New York Times that the United States and Israel are preparing for a resumption of hostilities.

“They’re either going to make a deal or they’re going to be decimated,” Trump said Tuesday. “So, one way or another, we win.”

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