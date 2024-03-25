The Palace 'Lied' About Princess Kate's Diagnosis; Media Helped Cover It Up, According to Prince Harry's Pal
Even after a video from Catherine, Princess of Wales, disclosing that she has cancer, a royal brouhaha is exploding amid conspiracy theories and claims of malice at the palace.
The princess went for abdominal surgery in January, with the public told she would be not performing her usual duties until Easter. As time passed without any sightings, a creeping crescendo of theories arose – from marriage issues to body doubles to a major illness.
A poorly photoshopped photo of the princess and her children that was released on Britain’s Mother’s Day — for which Kate took the blame — stoked the frenzy. Finally, on Friday, Kate released a video explaining her cancer diagnosis.
Despite that, volleys of conspiracy and accusations of misconduct continue, according to the New York Post.
“The palace lied, and the British press happily helped them lie. The countless ‘conspiracy theory’ headlines, while knowing a lot of what was being said was true,” technology entrepreneur Christopher Bouzy, who is aligned with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, posted on X.
A visit to a fresh fruit stand that resulted in a photo and video of Kate and William, Prince of Wales, “is what we Americans call staged. But let’s call it a publicity stunt to make you feel happy,” he wrote in another post, adding in one more post that “the person in the video wasn’t Kate.”
Hmm the Palace lied….nahhh you just couldn’t keep your nasty little noses out of things, and I’m not even a royalist. She is a mother to young children, a wife, a daughter, a sister. She is a damned human being who should not be hounded at the darkest time in her life.
— Jack39 (@Jack3954073339) March 22, 2024
BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan joined the fray over the photo and video shot in Windsor.
“Disturbing that newspapers like @thetimes are reporting this as fact. Headline ‘Kate seen in public for the first time’ when it’s clearly not her. As someone said. Could be a couple of lookalikes making mischief,” she wrote on X in a post that is now private, according to the Post.
McLaughlan said an actor could have been used to portray William and a “lookalike” for Kate, according to the Telegraph.
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024
Paddy Harverson, a former Kensington Palace representative, said the royal family did nothing wrong, according to the BBC.
“This is not just an institution, it’s a family. … You also have to remember they’re human beings,” he said.
“You have to give them the space, so while there might be communications … you also have to remember they are human beings, and you have to follow their lead to a certain degree,” he added.
“I suppose I’m biased, some of them are friends of mine, but I think it’s very difficult when you’re in that situation,” he said.
In comments from his BBC interview posted by Yahoo, he said the negative social media deluge that has poured down upon the royal family “feeds off itself.”
“It’s a sort of permanent doom loop. And it’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” he said.
