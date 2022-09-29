Palace Physician Reveals Actual Cause of Queen's Death

Queen Elizabeth II served as Britain’s monarch longer than any other individual in history.

Now the public has learned how Elizabeth died.

A death certificate published Thursday lists the cause of the queen’s death as “old age.”

The document doesn’t explain the circumstances of her passing in greater detail.

The queen died at the age of 96, witnessing events in her lifetime such as the Second World War and Britain’s transformation from a global empire to a member of the NATO alliance with considerable global economic punching power.

Medical practitioner Douglas James Allan Glass certified her cause of death as such on the document.

Dr. Glass had served as Apothecary to Her Majesty’s Household at Balmoral for decades, according to MSN.

The queen’s death certificate shows the date of her passing as September 8 at 1510 hours, or 3:10 p.m. local time, in Scotland.

The queen’s health had taken a sudden turn for the worse the previous day. Elizabeth had been well enough for a public meeting with Britain’s newest Prime Minister, Liz Truss, earlier that week.

Her passing appears to have come as a surprise to her relatives. Members of the royal family rushed to Balmoral in hopes of a final farewell to the queen.

It appears as if King Charles and Princess Anne were at her side in her final hours, but her grandchildren, including Prince Harry and Prince William, were unable to arrive in time.

The sovereign’s occupation is listed as “Her Majesty The Queen” on the document. Her deceased husband, Prince Philip, is listed as her spouse.

Princess Anne, Elizabeth’s only daughter, signed the document as the designated informant of her mother’s death.

The queen reigned for 70 years — a tenure that surpassed the runner-up in British history, Queen Victoria, by seven years.

Elizabeth’s son, King Charles III, succeeds her as sovereign, beginning his own tenure on the throne at the age of 73.

The queen was a devout Christian, viewing her constitutional role as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England as far more than a mere medieval title.

