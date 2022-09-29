Parler Share
News

Palace Physician Reveals Actual Cause of Queen's Death

 By Richard Moorhead  September 29, 2022 at 3:09pm
Parler Share

Queen Elizabeth II served as Britain’s monarch longer than any other individual in history.

Now the public has learned how Elizabeth died.

A death certificate published Thursday lists the cause of the queen’s death as “old age.”

The document doesn’t explain the circumstances of her passing in greater detail.

The queen died at the age of 96, witnessing events in her lifetime such as the Second World War and Britain’s transformation from a global empire to a member of the NATO alliance with considerable global economic punching power.

Trending:
White House Scrubs Kamala Harris' North Korea Gaffe from the Official Transcript - But the Video Lives On

Medical practitioner Douglas James Allan Glass certified her cause of death as such on the document.

Dr. Glass had served as Apothecary to Her Majesty’s Household at Balmoral for decades, according to MSN.

The queen’s death certificate shows the date of her passing as September 8 at 1510 hours, or 3:10 p.m. local time, in Scotland.

The queen’s health had taken a sudden turn for the worse the previous day. Elizabeth had been well enough for a public meeting with Britain’s newest Prime Minister, Liz Truss, earlier that week.

Her passing appears to have come as a surprise to her relatives. Members of the royal family rushed to Balmoral in hopes of a final farewell to the queen.

It appears as if King Charles and Princess Anne were at her side in her final hours, but her grandchildren, including Prince Harry and Prince William, were unable to arrive in time.

The sovereign’s occupation is listed as “Her Majesty The Queen” on the document. Her deceased husband, Prince Philip, is listed as her spouse.

Related:
Florida Rescue Efforts Underway; Lee County Sheriff Says Fatalities Could Be in the Hundreds

Princess Anne, Elizabeth’s only daughter, signed the document as the designated informant of her mother’s death.

The queen reigned for 70 years — a tenure that surpassed the runner-up in British history, Queen Victoria, by seven years.

Elizabeth’s son, King Charles III, succeeds her as sovereign, beginning his own tenure on the throne at the age of 73.

The queen was a devout Christian, viewing her constitutional role as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England as far more than a mere medieval title.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Watch: Doorbell Camera Captures Jogger, Blissfully Unaware That She's Being Hunted By an Apex Predator
Singer Twerks While Trilling James Madison's 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute: 'It's Like Playing Out of a Wine Glass, B****'
First Trans US Army Officer Accused of Treasonous Plot to Sell Classified Docs to Russia
Palace Physician Reveals Actual Cause of Queen's Death
Staff Left 'Broken' and 'Terrified' by Meghan's Screaming Tirades, Prince William Had to Step In: Report
See more...

Conversation