Palestinian Activist: Hamas Hid Baby Formula Aid to Make Israel Look Bad

In what was arguably both the 1) most infuriating and 2) least shocking story to come out of Tuesday, a Palestinian activist says that Hamas hoarded food meant for Gazans during the Israel-Palestinian conflict, including massive amounts of baby formula.

The accusation came from Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, an anti-Hamas activist, who hails from Gaza originally. He’s currently a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council and a team member with the Council on Foreign Relations, so we’re not precisely talking a pro-Israel voice here.

In an X post, Alkhatib said that authorities had the ability to feed people despite claims of looming famine.

The goal, he alleged, was to draw people away from an aid organization that wasn’t run by the United Nations.

As for the receipts, he definitely had them, in the form of a video which allegedly showed a Hamas warehouse with a massive amount of baby formula and nutritional shakes for children purposely discarded.

“During the worst of the days of the hunger crisis in Gaza in the past six months, Hamas deliberately hid literal tons of infant formula and nutritional shakes for children by storing them in clandestine warehouses belonging to the Gaza Ministry of Health,” Alkhatib said.

“The goal, as I said then, was to worsen the hunger crisis and initiate a disaster as part of the terror group’s famine narrative in a desperate effort to stop Israel’s onslaught against Gaza and force the return of the UN’s aid distribution mechanism, and away from the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Now, activists in the Strip are documenting the waste and deliberate disposal of tons of infant formula, nutritional children’s shake, and children’s powdered milk, which Hamas had hoarded away, given the saturation of the coastal enclave with humanitarian aid after the ceasefire two months ago.”

The GHF was bitterly lamented by Hamas, which went as far as to tell its own people not to take food from it. This was because the United Nations was so ineffective at delivering aid to the people of Gaza they were actually anti-effective, basically condemning the people to starvation while propping up the Hamas revolutionaries who commandeered the food and supplies meant for those in need.

And, Alkhatib said, anti-Hamas Palestinian activist had documented this activity — but were shut up by pro-Hamas voices.

“When countless other Palestinian activists and I from Gaza said this back in July, August, and September, we were villainized, attacked, threatened, and made into pariahs by the ‘pro-Palestine’ industrial complex and activist mafias, even though for Gazans, the evidence was so clearly apparent before our eyes,” he wrote.

“What those in the West continue to fail to understand is that there is no being pro-Palestine without also having a serious vigilance against Hamas’s continued manipulation of international public opinion to hide behind the Strip’s civilian population’s suffering, something that the terrorist organization’s own actions have led to and created.”

During the worst of the days of the hunger crisis in Gaza in the past six months, Hamas deliberately hid literal tons of infant formula and nutritional shakes for children by storing them in clandestine warehouses belonging to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The goal, as I said… pic.twitter.com/pANo9uHfAb — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) December 9, 2025

And, according to the post author, this isn’t the only evidence of Hamas stealing food out there:

Yes, this is just a sneak peak and only what’s been captured recently. — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) December 9, 2025

Again, this is both reprehensible and yet totally not unanticipated. Anyone who was paying attention over the past year knew that whatever “famine” problems existed in Gaza were entirely the fault of the people who were running it. They also knew that the people who assailed the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation did so because they benefited — in some way, shape, or form — from the United Nations’ flawed aid delivery system.

Now, we’re beginning to get some of the receipts regarding the amount of food that Hamas squirreled away from the people it was supposed to be feeding. What’s the media going to say? Watch: If they say anything, they’ll start attacking Alkhatib.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.