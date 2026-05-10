The 30-year-old man who allegedly started the Los Angeles fire that claimed 12 lives and caused $150 billion in damages last year reportedly subscribed to left-wing ideology and was obsessed with alleged assassin Luigi Mangione.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, who faces a number of charges related to allegedly starting the Palisades Fire, was deeply interested in Mangione, who allegedly murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in late 2024, per a report from the New York Post.

Rinderknecht searched “free Luigi Mangione” and “lets take down all the billionaires” online, according to court documents.

Fox News reported that Rinderknecht was arrested in October 2025, but has pleaded not guilty for his alleged role in the fire that destroyed 7,000 homes and businesses.

“In the months leading up to the fire, he had become increasingly angry with his life and society at large,” prosecutors wrote.

“For example, in the weeks and hours leading up to the fire, defendant fixated on Luigi Mangione, who allegedly murdered the UnitedHealthcare CEO in New York City on December 4, 2024.”

It’s now been revealed that Jonathan Rinderknecht, the man who ignited the Palisades fire that killed 12 people and burned down 7,000 homes, is a die-hard leftist fixated on “restorative justice” and Luigi Mangione. Leftist violence is an epidemic. pic.twitter.com/5UBkSH4Dl0 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) May 4, 2026

Rinderknecht also reportedly ranted to his Uber passengers about the arrest of Mangione in the days before allegedly starting the fire, per the New York Post.

“Many of defendant’s Uber passengers on December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025, described defendant as angry, intense, driving erratically, and ranting about being ‘pissed off at the world’ and Luigi Mangione, capitalism, and vigilantism,” prosecutors said in a memorandum.

Rinderknecht reportedly said that someone would start the fire “out of resentment of the rich enjoying their money as ‘we’re basically being enslaved by them’ and compared such an act of ‘desperation’ to the murder for which Mangione was charged,” the memo added.

Mangione’s attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, told Fox News that Mangione “does not support violent actions and does not condone past or future political violence.”

“These repeated attempts to connect him to unrelated acts or to insinuate that he condones or supports these acts are irresponsible, dangerous and prejudicial,” she added.

In addition to his apparent left-wing political views, prosecutors said that Rinderknecht “exhibited extreme anger, indignation, and frustration about being unable to find companionship on New Year’s Eve.”

Two of his Uber passengers said that “he appeared agitated and angry that night after dropping off a passenger in Pacific Palisades,” an extremely affluent portion of Los Angeles.

After he allegedly sparked the fire at a trailhead, he reportedly asked ChatGPT if “you at fault if a fire” is lit “because of your cigarettes.”

The artificial intelligence chatbot responded with “Yes.”

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