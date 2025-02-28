Pam Bondi Accuses FBI of Lying, Delivering Partial Epstein Files - So She Sets a 24-Hour Deadline on Delivery of Complete Collection

Thursday on the social media platform X marked one of the most volatile days in recent memory.

What happens next will likely determine the success of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s tenure as America’s chief law enforcement officer.

Amid substantial confusion and outrage over what many interpreted as a separate public-relations stunt, Bondi released a letter instructing FBI Director Kash Patel to deliver all materials pertaining to the government’s investigation into late child sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to her office by Friday morning at 8 a.m. EST, to conduct an immediate investigation into why the FBI Field Office in New York ignored her earlier order to produce said materials and to deliver a report to her within two weeks.

Bondi began by indicating that her earlier order had resulted in the FBI delivering roughly 200 pages of documents.

“Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files,” she wrote.

In other words, Bondi accused the FBI Field Office in New York of defying her order and withholding Epstein-related materials. That, of course, would mean that those FBI agents actively worked to conceal information pertaining to a pedophile who allegedly trafficked young girls for the enjoyment of other pedophiles.

“That may be because Epstein appears to have been running a sex blackmail operation, or honeytrap, for intelligence agencies. The FBI has used honeytraps for decades…,” journalist Michael Shellenberger wrote on X.

The FBI’s NY Field Office said it gave @AGPamBondi all its Jeffrey Epstein Files. It lied to her, says Bondi. That may be because Epstein appears to have been running a sex blackmail operation, or honeytrap, for intelligence agencies. The FBI has used honeytraps for decades… https://t.co/KU5S51tcR1 pic.twitter.com/ld89xFicMN — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 27, 2025

Based on existing evidence, many Americans have long suspected that Epstein’s clients included powerful people in government and elsewhere.

Thus, those who have concealed such information for years have now exhausted the patience of many outraged Americans. After all, the FBI hunted down and persecuted more than 1,500 people in connection with the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, but has not bothered to arrest and prosecute even one of Epstein’s alleged pedophile clients.

On Wednesday, Bondi herself heightened anticipation when she announced that she would release some Epstein-related documents the following day.

A public-relations catastrophe unfolded on Thursday, however, when pictures of prominent conservative social media influencers smiling and holding binders full of Epstein files began circulating on X. No one saw the contents of those binders for hours thereafter. And, once released, they revealed nothing of great significance.

At a minimum, the entire spectacle seemed disrespectful to the hundreds of Epstein victims. Of lesser importance, it also felt like a botched rollout of information from Bondi’s office.

At worst, it eroded trust.

X owner Elon Musk, advisor to President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), came to Bondi’s defense.

“People don’t understand that you don’t get instant power here,” Musk wrote, referring to Washington, D.C.

People don’t understand that you don’t get instant power here https://t.co/a2D1cpKQaa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

But most people in Trump’s MAGA movement do understand that. Only the most naive fools expected that the deep state would roll over and surrender power without a fight.

Moreover, Musk’s tweet neither acknowledged nor explained the cringe binder episode. Why go through that charade if Bondi already suspected that the FBI had withheld nearly all relevant materials?

Prominent pro-Trump activist Laura Loomer, who spent most of Thursday blasting the people responsible for that spectacle, correctly characterized the rollout of Epstein-related documents as “tarnished,” “propaganda,” and “very state media like.”

I don’t want a binder. I want morons on the right to wake up and admit that files of this nature needed to be released in an open source portal with full transparency. The fake release has now been tarnished by deception, redactions of previously unredacted files previously… https://t.co/BX3ESOa677 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 28, 2025

In short, MAGA wants Bondi to succeed. But what she does about the insubordination and possible treason at the FBI will go a long way toward determining how quickly she rebuilds trust.

