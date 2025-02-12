Pam Bondi Blindsides New York's Kathy Hochul and Letitia James with Federal Charges: 'This Is a New DOJ'

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday that New York is being sued by the Justice Department for its efforts to shield illegal immigrants.

“This is a new DOJ and we are taking steps to protect Americans,“ Bondi said, according to a video posted to social media platform X.

“New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today,” Bondi said.

“As you know, we sued Illinois and New York didn’t listen, so now you’re next,” she said, according to Spectrum News.

“If you don’t comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable,” Bondi said. “We did it to Illinois, strike one. Strike two is New York. And if you are a state not complying with federal law, you’re next. Get ready,” according to Fox News.

Bondi announced that the lawsuit is targeting Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and Mark Schroeder, the state commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to USA Today.

Six days ago, the federal government sued Illinois and Chicago over their sanctuary policies that protect illegal immigrants from being deported, according to Spectrum.

Bondi said state officials in New York were targeted because of the state’s law that cripples federal immigration authorities when they seek to use state DMV data on illegal immigrants.

“They have a ‘tip-off’ provision that requires New York’s DMV commissioner to promptly inform any illegal alien when a federal immigration agency has requested their information,” Bondi said, according to WABC-TV.

“It’s tipping off an illegal alien. And it’s unconstitutional, and that’s why we filed this lawsuit,” she said.

“Violent criminals, gang members, drug traffickers, human smugglers will no longer terrorize the American people, and that is why we are here today,” Bondi said, according to Spectrum.

Bondi said the Justice Department will not stop at two states.

“We don’t want to sue you,” she said. “We don’t want to prosecute people. We want people to comply with the law.”

Hochul is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump Thursday.

