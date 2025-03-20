Share
Pam Bondi Drops the Hammer on 3 Suspects Accused of Tesla Attacks: 'Let This Be a Warning'

 By Bryan Chai  March 20, 2025 at 2:01pm
One of the biggest criticisms hurled against Democrats and the previous presidential administration was that they were collectively too soft on crime.

That doesn’t appear to be a concern with most Republicans — nor the current administration.

In a Thursday news release, the Office of Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Attorney General Pam Bondi is bringing the heat with charges against a trio of suspected Tesla arsonists.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Bondi said in the statement. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

And as the release spells out, these weren’t exactly random punks with lighters and store-bought firecrackers.

“One defendant, also armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle, was arrested after throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon,” the release said.

“Another was arrested in Loveland, Colorado after attempting to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails,” the release added. “The defendant was later found in possession of materials used to produce additional incendiary weapons.”

Finally: “In Charleston, South Carolina, a third defendant wrote profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.”

For these actions, the aforementioned suspects face charges that can carry five to 20 years in prison.

This recent wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla appears to largely be based on Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who, perhaps more importantly, is also the head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

To say that Musk has ruffled some bureaucratic feathers in his DOGE role would be an understatement.

Musk and DOGE, with their mission statement of cutting back on unnecessary government expenditure, has taken a swift and sometimes messy hatchet to government bloat.

In protest, his ideological and political opponents (largely leftists and Democrats) have started targeting Musk.

And it’s not just Tesla.

Musk’s social media platform X has been literally targeted, to say nothing of the more salacious establishment media reports trying to drive a wedge between Musk and the rest of President Donald Trump’s administration.

It’s gotten toxic enough that even publicly stating any sort of support for Musk is typically met with some sort of backlash these days.

Interestingly, Bondi has previously suggested that these attacks may go deeper than these initial charges.

“We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes,” she said in a Tuesday release.

Bryan Chai
