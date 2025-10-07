Share
Sen. Adam Schiff, right, a California Democrat, had a tense exchange Tuesday with Attorney General Pam Bondi, left, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images; Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

Pam Bondi Goes Toe-to-Toe with Adam Schiff in Senate Hearing: 'If You Worked for Me, You Would Have Been Fired'

 By Randy DeSoto  October 7, 2025 at 3:25pm
Attorney General Pam Bondi would not give any ground to Sen. Adam Schiff of California, saying that if he had worked for her, he would have been fired.

During a Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Schiff first accused Bondi of politicizing the Justice Department, allowing it to become President Donald Trump’s “sword and shield.”

The senator spent the few minutes of his questioning seeking an answer to whether border czar Tom Homan took $50,000 in cash in an FBI sting operation in the fall of 2024.

Bondi responded that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel had looked into the matter before she was sworn in and decided to end the investigation into it.

Schiff noted that during a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham last month, Homan, when asked directly about the matter, answered, “I did nothing criminal. I did nothing illegal.”

He added, “I’m glad the FBI and DOJ came out and said that nothing illegal happened. No criminal activity.”

Additionally, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told a reporter at that time, “Mr. Homan never took the $50,000.”

Is Schiff a trustworthy politician?

She further charged that the Biden DOJ and FBI were trying to entrap Homan just months before the election.

Leavitt also pointed out that several DOJ prosecutors looked into the matter and determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing on Homan’s part.

“Did he take the money?” Schiff still wanted to be answered.

Bondi told Schiff that Leavitt “is one of the most trustworthy people I know.”

“You know something,” she continued, “if you worked for me, you would have been fired, because you were censured by Congress for lying.”

The House voted to censure Schiff in June 2023 for using his position as ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 to “spread false accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.”

And as part of his efforts to impeach Trump in 2019, Schiff provided “a false retelling of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

Schiff next asked whether the committee would be given a copy of any video or audio recording that may exist of Homan accepting the $50,000 in cash.

Bondi directed Schiff to speak with Patel.

“Will you apologize to Donald Trump for trying to impeach him after you now know that Joe Biden tried to cover up Hunter Biden’s involvement with Ukraine?” Bondi asked.

She concluded, “I think you owe the president an apology for your entire career, frankly.”

