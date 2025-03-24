Pam Bondi Issues Serious Warning to Jasmine Crockett: 'Tread Very Carefully'

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Sunday to “tread very carefully” after the Texas Democrat called for Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk to be “taken down” on her birthday.

Crockett participated in a Thursday nationwide call with the Tesla Takedown movement, which describes itself as a “peaceful protest platform” advocating for Tesla owners to sell their vehicles and for people to dump their stock in the EV provider, Fox News reported.

However, there have been violent and vandalous actions taken recently targeting Tesla dealerships, including gunshots being fired into one in Portland, Oregon, and Tesla Cybertrucks being set on fire at another one in Seattle; Tesla chargers being firebombed in South Carolina; and “Nazi” and other words being spray-painted on vehicles and Tesla showroom windows in Colorado.

I can’t find a single Democrat in office that has condemned the escalating attacks on Tesla pic.twitter.com/gEKpfNMpM1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 11, 2025

In this context, Crockett said on the Tesla Takedown call, “On March 29, it’s my birthday,” noting it coincides with the group’s “Global Day of Action.”

“All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” she announced. “I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett asks activists to take down Tesla and Elon Musk on her birthday pic.twitter.com/Y0chSa8IB1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2025

Crockett’s reference to Musk, the CEO of Tesla, specifically being “taken down,” and not the company itself, caught Bondi’s attention.

“Now you have this congresswoman, Crockett, who is calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday. ‘Let’s take him out on my birthday,’ she says, and yet she turns and says, ‘Oh, I’m not calling for violence,'” Bondi told Fox News.

“She is an elected public official, and so she needs to tread very carefully, because nothing will happen to Elon Musk, and we are going to fight to protect all of the Tesla owners throughout this country,” the attorney general continued.

“Domestic terrorism is going to come to a stop in our country,” Bondi said.

‘TREAD VERY CAREFULLY’: @AGPamBondi warned @RepJasmine (D-TX) after the Democrat threatened @elonmusk during a nationwide call with the Tesla Takedown movement, suggesting Musk should be “taken down.” https://t.co/Qp9jxtgium pic.twitter.com/SycJ9bmWfu — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2025

Bondi added, “People need to know that the three people in custody right now… will receive severe and swift consequences … We are not coming off these charges. We are looking at everything, especially if this is a concerted effort. This is domestic terrorism.”

Crockett defended her comments on MSNBC later on Sunday pointing out the name of the movement is Tesla takedown.

“This is a nonviolent protest,” the congresswoman said.

“I have never promoted violence whatsoever,” she asserted “Yet I’ve never made excuse for those violent actors such as the ones on Jan. 6th.”

Crockett called on Bondi to re-jail those who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol.

According to statistics compiled by the Biden Justice Department last year, the vast majority of those charged and convicted with criminal conduct on Jan. 6 did not engage in violence.

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences for all those who participated in the Jan. 6 protest.

