Pam Bondi and Kash Patel Hire a Co-Deputy Director of the FBI

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will become co-deputy director of the FBI next month.

“I am proud to announce I have accepted the role of Co-Deputy Director of the FBI. I extend my thanks to @POTUS and @AGPamBondi for the opportunity to serve in the mission to Make America Safe Again. I will protect America and uphold the Constitution,” Bailey posted on X.

Dan Bongino is serving as deputy director of the FBI.

Last month, he distanced himself from the Justice Department and Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of the Epstein files. On Tuesday, it was not clear who will do what under the new alignment.

Bailey had been under consideration by President Donald Trump to serve as his attorney general, according to the Missouri Independent.

A report from Fox News said that a senior administration official told the network that Trump “wants to see bad guys prosecuted, illegals deported, and corrupt politicians held accountable.”

“We need all hands on deck to accomplish all of these important goals,” the official said.

“Andrew Bailey will serve as another set of credible, experienced hands to help Attorney General Bondi and FBI Director Patel carry out the President’s mission.”

“The FBI, as the leading investigative body of the federal government under the Department of Justice, will always bring the greatest talent this country has to offer in order to accomplish the goals set forth when an overwhelming majority of American people elected President Donald J. Trump again,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

“I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Bailey as Co-Deputy Director of the FBI. He has served as a distinguished state attorney general and is a decorated war veteran, bringing expertise and dedication to service,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

“His leadership and commitment to country will be a tremendous asset as we work together to advance President Trump’s mission,” she continued.

Bailey said he will begin his new role on Sept. 8, according to a news release on his website.

“It has been a humbling privilege to serve as the 44th Attorney General of the State of Missouri, and I am forever grateful to the people of Missouri for the opportunity to represent our state and your families. My life has been defined by a call to service, and I am once again answering that call, this time at the national level. But wherever I am called, Missouri is and always will be home,” Bailey said.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Bondi for the privilege to join in their stated mission to Make America Safe Again.”

