Pam Bondi and Kash Patel Issue Warnings After Nabbing Suspect in 'Domestic Terrorist Attack' on Tesla Dealership

The Department of Justice has delivered a powerful message to would-be domestic terrorists. On Monday, authorities arrested a suspect linked to a series of violent attacks on Tesla properties and political targets in New Mexico.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest with a firm stance on justice. In her post on social media platform X, she wrote: “BREAKING: We have made an arrest in connection to the February firebombing of a New Mexico Tesla dealership and the March attack on the New Mexico Republican Party Headquarters.”

Bondi didn’t mince words about the consequences. “We will be prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law. We are seeking up to 40 years in prison—no negotiating,” she stated in the same post.

She praised the collaborative effort behind the arrest.

“Outstanding work by @FBI, @ATF, and @USAO_NM! More details to come,” Bondi added, signaling a thorough investigation.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in his X post, “Evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests that this weekend, our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks.”

Patel also lauded the collaborative approach to the arrest, posting, “Amazing work from our teams, ATF colleagues, and regional law enforcement partners executing the mission.”

Patel also lauded Bondi directly, noting her leadership in handling these “domestic terrorist attacks.”

He added, “Justice will be done.”

It’s a good, nay, great thing the DOJ is taking these cases so seriously. Pursuing severe sentences, like the prison time Bondi is seeking, sends a strong signal to potential attackers.

This kind of crime cannot be allowed to spiral out of control. If left unchecked, it could destabilize society.

You wouldn’t even have to look back that far to see that. Just think about the George Floyd riots in 2020, which sparked widespread riots that harmed people, homes, and businesses.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jamison Wagner in a Monday DOJ release, allegedly firebombed a Tesla dealership in Albuquerque. He’s also accused of attacking the New Mexico Republican Party Headquarters in March.

Wagner’s arrest marks a critical step in addressing a wave of violence against Tesla properties. Patel’s FBI has been investigating similar incidents nationwide, showing a proactive approach.

These attacks aren’t just vandalism — they’re literally acts of domestic terrorism. Targeting American businesses like Tesla threatens economic stability and public safety.

Bondi’s no-negotiation stance is exactly what’s needed. A 40-year sentence (the two charges against him carry anywhere from five- to 20-year sentences) would ensure that Wagner faces the full weight of justice for his alleged crimes.

Patel’s warning to other would-be perpetrators is equally important. The FBI’s commitment to rooting out this violence before it spreads further is a reassuring sign for law-abiding citizens and a wonderful breath of fresh air from the previous administration.

The collaboration between the FBI, ATF, and U.S. Attorney’s Office is commendable. Bondi’s acknowledgment of their outstanding work highlights the strength of this joint effort.

This case underscores the importance of a tough-on-crime approach. Leniency in the face of domestic terrorism only emboldens those who seek to harm our communities. It’s such obvious common sense, it boggles the mind that leftists and Democrats are so opposed to it.

The DOJ’s actions here critically serve as a deterrent. Knowing that the government will pursue maximum penalties should make potential attackers think twice.

Bondi and Patel are doing a spectacular job of upholding justice. Their firm leadership in this case shows a dedication to keeping Americans safe from such threats while also upholding President Donald Trump’s tough-on-crime platforms.

If this trend of political violence isn’t stopped, the consequences could be dire. The DOJ’s swift response is a necessary step to prevent further chaos.

We need more of this decisive action from our leaders. Bondi and Patel’s warnings after nabbing this suspect are a promising start in the fight against domestic terrorism.

