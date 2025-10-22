Pam Bondi Slams House Dems for 'Trying to Put ICE Agents at Risk' by Adding New Tool to Their Website

Attorney General Pam Bondi wasn’t holding back.

After an announcement on Monday by California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia that House Democrats are planning a “tracker” to monitor Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in real time, the attorney general went ballistic.

In a social media post, she accused Democrats of putting “ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs.”

Shutdown Democrats are already refusing to pay our law enforcement agents. Now, @RepRobertGarcia and @SenBlumenthal are trying to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs. @TheJusticeDept has ZERO tolerance for violence against law enforcement — we will prosecute any… pic.twitter.com/AIXMuYOffs — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 21, 2025

“Shutdown Democrats are already refusing to pay our law enforcement agents,” Bondi wrote. “Now, @RepRobertGarcia and @SenBlumenthal are trying to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs.

“@TheJusticeDept has ZERO tolerance for violence against law enforcement — we will prosecute any person who physically assaults our agents.”

In the post, Bondi included video of Garcia making the announcement at a news conference with Los Angles Mayor Karen Bass.

A liberal with a history of inflammatory language, Garcia is a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

In the Senate, Connecticut’s Richard Blumenthal is investigating ICE with the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, according to the Washington Examiner.

“The Oversight Committee, I shared this with the mayor — over the course of the next couple of weeks, the Oversight Committee will be launching on their website a master ICE tracker … tracking every single instance that we can verify that the community will send to us, send us information on,” Garcia said.

“It’ll all be available in one central place.”

Garcia did not describe the purpose of such information, but if recent history is any guide, it’s effect, at least is not likely to be innocent.

For instance, in a Sept. 25 article, Fox News reported that FBI Director Kash Patel had said the gunman who fired on an ICE facility in Dallas “searched apps that tracked the presence” of ICE agents.

As the Washington Examiner reported, Bondi’s Justice Department previously asked Apple and Meta (the parent company of Facebook) to take down an app and a Facebook page that performed a similar function.

Apple complied, as did Meta, according to the Washington Examiner.

However, Democratic lawmakers in Congress apparently don’t feel the same obligation to cooperate with law enforcement agencies — agencies that are enforcing laws that have been passed by Congress.

Bondi’s blast drew plenty of support on social media (though there are always critics sliding in).

He should be charged. He knows the threats against ICE. — Patriot Girl (@Christii3131) October 21, 2025

Some of these “lawmakers” need to start going to jail. Obstruction of justice. — Meezmo April (@MeezmoApril) October 22, 2025

Take action against the elected officials and make sure they understand where the line has been crossed. It’s getting to the point that there will not be any going back to civility from the left. They are too deranged. Who would have ever thought this would be the Dem party — Release (@FOIAgirl) October 21, 2025

For his part, Garcia responded to Bondi’s post by citing a report from the liberal Pro Publica news outlet that claimed that ICE agents had detained about 170 American citizens during President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

And he tried to draw attention to the case of the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Hey @AGPamBondi, ICE detaining over 170 U.S. citizens is not them “just doing their jobs.” But since you have the time to tweet at me—when are you going to stop covering for pedophiles and release the Epstein files? https://t.co/LrqCHFuBS8 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) October 21, 2025



“Hey @AGPamBondi, ICE detaining over 170 U.S. citizens is not them ‘just doing their jobs,'” he wrote.

“But since you have the time to tweet at me — when are you going to stop covering for pedophiles and release the Epstein files?”

