Pam Bondi's DOJ Strips Administrative Judges of Legal Shield, Tees Trump Up to Plow Through Them

The Justice Department issued a letter on Thursday saying the agency concluded that many removal restrictions for administrative law judges are unconstitutional.

The move comes as officials in the administration of President Donald Trump express frustration with their executive actions being blocked by the judicial system.

The letter, written by acting U.S. Solicitor General Sarah Harris and sent to President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, said that the Justice Department “has concluded that the multiple layers of removal restrictions for administrative law judges” ultimately violate the Constitution.

That means the administration “will no longer defend” the removal restrictions in court or in litigation.

Today, the Department of Justice determined that multiple layers of removal restrictions shielding administrative law judges (ALJs) are unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/lcfPskwkQq — Chad Mizelle (@ChadMizelle47) February 21, 2025



Harris referenced a 2010 decision from the Supreme Court, which said that granting “multilayer protection from removal” to executive officers “is contrary to Article II’s vesting of the executive power in the President.”

The Department of Justice also believes a federal law restricting the dismissal of administrative law judges “only for good cause” similarly violates Article II.

That federal statute limits “the President’s ability to remove principal executive officers, who are in turn restricted in their ability to remove inferior executive officers.”

The federal government employs administrative law judges to handle laws and regulations in domains ranging from banking and antitrust to immigration and interstate commerce, according to a webpage from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Should Trump clear out activist judges? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2193 Votes) No: 0% (8 Votes)

They are distinct from Article III federal judges, who preside over federal courts and whose roles are acknowledged by the Constitution.

Harris wrote her letter to Grassley as President Trump and multibillionaire ally Elon Musk attempt to reduce the power of various federal agencies, especially as they cut costs through the Department of Government Efficiency.

The Supreme Court also ruled multiple times in the last several years that federal agencies lack the vast regulatory authority they have long claimed, as noted in a report from Reuters.

One such decision said that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s use of in-house administrative law judges to decide on enforcement actions was unconstitutional.

Chad Mizelle, the chief of staff for Attorney General Pam Bondi who posted a copy of the letter to X, said in a statement to The New York Times that the administration is properly confronting the “unelected and constitutionally unaccountable” administrative law judges.

“In accordance with Supreme Court precedent, the department is restoring constitutional accountability so that executive branch officials answer to the president and to the people,” he added.

Mizelle said that the administrative law judges have “exercised immense power for far too long.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.