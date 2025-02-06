Just hours after being sworn in, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a barrage of directives aimed at restoring the “integrity and credibility” of the Department of Justice by eradicating the weaponization of the agency to target political opponents and push left-wing agendas.

The list of mandates Bondi ordered should send chills down the spines of the Democrats who engaged in the shameless political persecution of President Donald Trump and other conservatives during the past four years, including:

Special Counsel Jack Smith

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Prosecutors of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protesters

FBI personnel who targeted Catholics as “potential terrorists”

Pro-life protesters

New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In a memo Wednesday, Bondi said draining the DOJ swamp was necessary because “as President Trump pointed out following his second inauguration, ‘[t]he prior administration and allies throughout the country engaged in an unprecedented, third-world weaponization of prosecutorial power to upend the democratic process.'”

She continued: “[T]he American people have witnessed the previous administration engage in a systematic campaign against its perceived political opponents, weaponizing the legal force of numerous Federal law enforcement agencies and the Intelligence Community against those perceived political opponents in the form of investigations, prosecutions, civil enforcement actions, and other related actions.”

To root out the entrenched bureaucracy that enabled this insidious corruption and egregious abuse of tax dollars, Bondi established the Weaponization Working Group, which she will lead.

The Weaponization Working Group’s first task will be to conduct an exhaustive review of “the activities of all departments and agencies exercising civil or criminal enforcement authority of the United States over the last four years.”

The purpose of this sweeping investigation, Bondi said, is to “identify instances where a department’s or agency’s conduct appears to have been designed to achieve political objectives or other improper aims rather than pursuing justice or legitimate governmental objectives.”

Under Kamala Harris, the FBI listed Traditional Catholics as ‘hate groups’ and sent agents to spy on people at Mass. pic.twitter.com/We8bFDPHP3 — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) February 6, 2025

According to the memo, the Weaponization Working Group will investigate the following:

“Weaponization by Special Counsel Jack Smith and his staff, who spent more than $50 million targeting President Tramp, and the prosecutors and law enforcement personnel who participated in the unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home.

Federal cooperation with the weaponization by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Letitia James, their respective staffs, and other New York officials to target President Trump, his family, and his businesses.

The pursuit of improper investigative tactics and unethical prosecutions relating to events at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 — as distinct from good-

faith actions by federal employees simply following orders from superiors — which diverted resources from combating violent and serious crime and thus, were pursued at the expense of the safety of residents of the District of Columbia. The January 23, 2023, memorandum in which the Federal Bureau of Investigation suggested that certain Catholic religious practices were affiliated with violent extremism and criminal activity.

Justice Department guidance, policy memoranda, and practices concerning the investigation of parents of school children who expressed sincere, good-faith concerns at local government meetings, including the October 4, 2021 memorandum of former Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding these issues.

Criminal prosecutions under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for non-violent protest activity.

The retaliatory targeting, and in some instances criminal prosecution, of legitimate whistleblowers.”

In a separate memo, Bondi said she also plans to reverse Joe Biden’s 11th-hour commutations of death-row murderers.

Pam Bondi’s no-holds-barred first order of business as Attorney General suggests she’s stone-cold serious about rooting out corruption in the Justice Department.

Americans have lost confidence and trust in the DOJ, the intelligence agencies, and much of the federal government after the past four years, which were marred by sham prosecutions, daily border invasions, and selection enforcement of the law.

BREAKING: AG Pam Bondi directs Department of Justice to freeze all federal funding for sanctuary cities pic.twitter.com/pcKIO5zEHW — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) February 5, 2025



Federal agencies should never again be weaponized to harass, oppress, silence, and maliciously prosecute law-abiding Americans while wasting their hard-earned tax dollars to shield illegal alien invaders and violent criminals.

Even those of us who don’t agree with some of Trump’s agenda items respect his audacious plan to overhaul the bloated federal government, slash wasteful spending, and stamp out systemic corruption.

We’re only in Week 3 of Trump’s second term, and already there appears to have been a seismic shift toward restoring America’s greatness.

