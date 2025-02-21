Panicked Adam Schiff Went to FBI Building for One Last Attempt to Derail Kash Patel's Confirmation - It Didn't Work

If anyone knows about lacking integrity, it’s Adam Schiff — and Republicans in Washington clearly know it.

The newly minted senator from California spent President Donald Trump’s first administration manufacturing the “Russia collusion” hoax and engineering the blatantly political first Trump impeachment trial only to meet with failure — and eventually see his nemesis returned to the White House in November by American voters disgusted with Schiff’s Democrats.

On Thursday, the Schiff show turned up outside FBI headquarters in Washington in a last-ditch attempt to derail the confirmation of the man Trump chose to head the law enforcement agency — and Schiff met with failure again.

In a near party-line vote, the Senate confirmed Kash Patel as the new director of the FBI, with only Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska breaking GOP ranks.

Before that, Schiff was among a half-dozen Democrats to gather outside the FBI, according to the New York Daily News. And Schiff managed to further disgrace himself in the annals of American politics.

Adam Schiff, who received a preemptive pardon from a lawless president to cover for his crimes — — stands outside FBI HQ to rail against Kash Patel: Calls Kash a “political hack” who will “weaponize [the FBI] against the president’s political opponents, rather than… pic.twitter.com/a5M9RGMipQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2025

“This is someone we cannot trust,” Schiff said. “This is someone who lacks the character to do this job, someone who lacks the integrity to do this job.”

Unless this is what Schiff says to the mirror while shaving in the morning, the irony is almost ugly.

This is a man whose utter lack of integrity and trustworthiness got him booted from the House Intelligence Committee and censured by the House when Republicans regained control of the chamber after the 2022 midterms. (“Integrity matters,” then-House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy noted pointedly in a letter explaining Schiff’s ouster from the committee.)

By then, Schiff had proven to anyone paying attention that he was a stranger to the concept of “integrity.”

This was the man, for instance, who insisted while he was head of the House Intelligence Committee that there was evidence “in plain sight” of Trump colluding with Russia — implying that his position had given him knowledge that was not yet public, but soon would be.

As Americans now know, a lengthy, expensive investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller found no collusion and no evidence of collusion.

This was the man who used the gimcrack “revelations” of so-called whistleblower Eric Ciaramella to stage the laughably flimsy first Trump impeachment case in 2020 (where Schiff served as chief prosecutor) that failed without coming close to the two-thirds Senate majority required for conviction.

(The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit, on one count, 53-47 on another. Then-Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was taking an opportunistically petty shot at Trump on the first vote.)

Schiff was then part of the Nancy Pelosi-appointed committee to “investigate” the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, which became little more than a highly publicized vehicle to spread Democratic propaganda against Trump and his supporters by spreading lies to the American public.

But Schiff had more than just reflexive, run-of-the-mill dishonesty that was at stake in Thursday’s effort. Patel has made it very clear that he’s taken the measure of the man and found him more than wanting.

In fact, Patel has described Schiff as “the worst criminal in Congress in the last 250 years.”

Check out the second half of the videos below, posted by conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Thursday. Patel’s comments start about the 1-minute mark.

There’s a very obvious reason why Adam Schiff is panicking outside the FBI building this morning… Kash Patel: “Adam Schiff is the worst criminal in Congress in the last 250 years.” pic.twitter.com/9yiQBzHMEN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 20, 2025

Now, being described by the incoming head of the FBI as “the worst criminal in Congress” would worry any politician. For a demonstrably low-life self-dealer like Schiff, it’s cause for panic.

Schiff is a known liar. A man who’s spent years as a running sore on the American body politic, shielded by the blind partisan loyalty of Democrats like former President Joe Biden (who included a pardon for Schiff among his last despicable actions) and an FBI and Justice Department corrupted at the highest levels by officials who despised Trump and his supporters.

And this is the man who took to the streets of D.C. on Thursday to try to derail Patel’s nomination on the grounds that Patel lacks integrity for the office?

It didn’t work, as Thursday’s Senate vote showed.

Republican senators who’ve watched for years as Schiff used his power in the House to try to destroy Trump’s presidency have to know all too well how hollow his protests about Patel really are.

Because when the loathsome Schiff talks about “integrity,” it’s a rock-solid bet that the opposite is true.

