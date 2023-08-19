The leftists running America’s largest city are in panic mode as they realize that their policies might have led to their downfall.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the migrant crisis in New York City has reached a breaking point, and the Democrats are left in a tough spot deciding what they should do.

In recent weeks, the Big Apple has seen a surge in illegal migrants coming to the city, with shelters and city services struggling to keep up with the influx, and now the pressure is mounting on New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul to do something about it.

Many, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, have called on the governor to relocate the migrants to rural, more conservative, areas of the state to ease the pressure on the city.

Naturally, this solution also has the potential to be a problem for the Democrats, as relocating the migrants to other areas of the state risks upsetting rural voters who are unwilling to accept the migrants into their communities.

On the other hand, leaving the migrants where they are will frustrate and infuriate the residents of the city, potentially causing them to turn away from the Democrats in the next election.

In short, this is a lose-lose situation for New York’s Democrats, and many of the party’s leaders know it.

Howard Wolfson, the former deputy mayor and adviser to former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, told the Times that the issue is a “ticking time bomb” that could cost the Democrats key races in the next election.

“There is no question in my mind that the politics of this is a disaster to Democrats,” he said. “This issue alone has the potential to cost the Democrats the House because it is such a huge issue here in New York City and the coverage of it is clearly heard and seen by voters in all of these swing districts in the suburbs.”

Charlie King, a Democratic political consultant, said that it is only a matter of time before this issue comes back to bite the Democrats.

“It’s just a question of when this all sort of explodes,” he told the Times. “I just don’t know how long you can evade this, and I don’t know that it gets better in the next 18 to 24 months.”

While it is good that the left is finally acknowledging the harmful effects that not enforcing immigration laws has had on the country, it is sad that it took them this long to figure it out.

Anyone who was honestly examining the situation could have told them that their policies would lead to political disaster.

One only needs to look at the current situation on the southern border to see what harm the lax enforcement of immigration laws has on communities. That alone should have been enough for the Democrats to try and do something.

Instead, it took Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott sending migrants to Democrat-run cities before they finally acknowledged the problem, and even then they did little to address it.

Now, the Democrats in New York are finally addressing the issue, but it might already be too late.

Their inaction on the issue will have long-term consequences that they well deserve.

