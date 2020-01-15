Panicked Northam Plans 'Temporary' Gun Ban Ahead of Massive 2nd Amend. Rally

On Monday, thousands of protesters will brave below-freezing temperatures to march on the Virginia state capitol and voice their opposition to commonwealth leaders’ planned tyrannical gun-control laws.

It appears that the Jan. 20 rally, with over 5,000 people planning to attend, has Governor Ralph Northam spooked.

The panicked leader will institute an emergency gun ban, preventing all weapons from entering Richmond’s Capitol Square. According to two state officials who spoke to The Associated Press, Northam will announce the ban Wednesday.

Officials say the ban will be temporary, but it’s unclear what exactly that means.

This is guaranteed to ruffle some feathers with the governor’s biggest opponents, gun owners who are unwilling to bend on constitutional rights under attack by the state’s Democratic leadership. Even worse, the ban seems to be based solely in fear.

TRENDING: Senate Dems Running for President Must Recuse Themselves from Impeachment Trial

According to the AP, Northam decided on the ban after seeing social media posts that appeared to contain threatening content.

The ban doesn’t affect only firearms, but all weapons. Even defensive items such as helmets and shields will be forbidden after the governor’s decree.

Do you think the protesters will ignore any possible gun ban? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (838 Votes) 9% (82 Votes)

Virginia Citizens Defense League, the group behind the upcoming protest, is digging in its heels.

“VCDL is going to have our attorneys investigate this situation once we hear Northam’s statement on Wednesday,” the group wrote on Facebook, “and we will let you know what we find out.”

Northam is right to be worried, and it’s not because of threats of violence.

Big crowds have proven their power in Virginia as recently as this week, with one massive group showing up to a meeting of state lawmakers considering gun-control legislation. Although some measures moved forward, one of the most tyrannical bills was ultimately withdrawn.

Even county leadership has delivered a clear message to the governor and his Democratic cronies.

A majority of Virginia counties now have some form of Second Amendment sanctuary law on the books now, with various sheriffs doubling down and vowing their support for the Constitution.

RELATED: Virginia 2nd Amend. Activists Make Last-Ditch Effort To Avoid Ugly Clash

Without a doubt, Jan. 20 will be a litmus test for Virginia.

The governor’s dedication to his gun-control agenda is set to clash with a group of die-hard Second Amendment defenders that could number over 5,000. If the gun ban is rigorously enforced, there are likely to be some tense moments.

At the end of that day, we’ll have a clearer picture of who truly holds power in the Old Dominion — its people, or its Democratic leaders.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.