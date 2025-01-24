Panicking Chuck Schumer Calls All-Hands-on-Deck Meeting for Senate Democrats Ahead of Tough Vote

Democrats lost big in the 2024 election because they have taken indefensible positions on important issues.

True to form, however, they continue to blame their problems on something else, in this case “strategy.”

According to Axios, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer of New York will call his entire membership to an urgent meeting on Friday in order to brainstorm how best to respond to Republicans’ breakneck pace of activity during the first week of President Donald Trump’s new administration.

“Republicans are already teeing up their next tough vote,” the outlet wrote, “and Schumer’s members want a clear strategy from the top on protecting Trump-state Democrats.”

In other words, vulnerable Democratic senators in red states have no idea what to do to protect their own seats. The same should hold true, in fact, for Democratic senators in states trending red and where Trump made substantial gains against Vice President Kamala Harris.

For instance, Republican Senate majority leader John Thune of South Dakota plans an imminent vote on a bill to sanction the International Criminal Court.

“The ICC sanctions bill, which imposes penalties on ICC officials involved in prosecuting Americans or citizens of U.S.-allied countries that are not a party to the ICC, has nearly universal support in the Republican Party,” per Axios.

The broader issue involves the situation in the Middle East. Radical Democrats support ICC prosecutions of Israeli officials for alleged “war crimes” against the Palestinians. But some Democrats have taken a more pro-Israel stand.

Axios, for instance, quoted Democrat Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Gary Peters of Michigan, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, all of whom sounded noncommittal about the ICC sanctions bill.

Likewise, Thune has already forced Democrats to make an uncomfortable vote on illegal immigration. The Laken Riley Act, which requires federal immigration officials to detain illegal immigrants charged with or arrested for crimes such as theft and burglary, passed the Senate on Monday by a 64-35 vote, including 12 Democrats who sided with the Republican majority.

Axios also noted that Senate Democrats will soon face a vote on a House bill banning men from women’s sports.

Kelly and Peters, in particular, cannot preserve both allegiance to their party and adherence to the will of their voters. After all, in the 2024 election Trump won Arizona by 5.5 percentage points (52.2-46.7) and Michigan by 1.4 points (49.7-48.3).

In truth, however, all Democrats face the same problem whether they know it or not.

For instance, Trump shaved ten points off of former President Joe Biden’s 2020 winning margin in hitherto deep-blue New Jersey. He also shaved ten-and-a-half points off of Biden’s winning margin in deeper-blue New York.

In fact, Trump’s 2024 winning margins in Texas and Florida exceeded Harris’s winning margin in The Empire State.

The American electorate, in other words, has shifted heavily toward Trump and Republicans. And no mere “strategy” from Senate Democrats’ leadership will help them reverse that trend.

In short, the country has moved to the right because Democrats have adopted insane positions.

Sane people, for instance, wanted Hamas defeated, hostages returned, and peace restored. They also want nothing to do with the ICC or most other international organizations. Only the Democratic Party’s fringe supports both terrorism and globalism.

Likewise, sane people want immigration laws enforced, the invasion halted, illegal immigrants deported, and the border secured. Only Democrats prioritize illegal immigrants and other criminals over American citizens.

Finally, sane people recognize that men cannot become women, and that even if they pretend to do so their presence in women’s spaces violates women’s rights. Democrats, on the other hand, have embraced the Orwellian lie at the root of transgender ideology.

Thus, Democrats may talk “strategy” until blue in their faces. The fact remains that the majority of Americans regard their views as diabolically insane.

