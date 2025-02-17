Panicking Costa Rica and Panama Get Painful Justice as They Face Immigrant Nightmare US Faced Under Joe Biden

President Donald Trump cracked down on border security, creating a new situation in which foreigners trying to enter the United States are instead backlogged in Central America.

There are now would-be illegal aliens streaming back home through the region after realizing they would not make it into the United States, according to a Wednesday report from The Washington Times.

The outlet reported that leaders of Panama and Costa Rica met last week to determine how to handle the crisis. The Times noted, “[t]he steady stream could become a flood as people waiting in Mexico for a shot at the U.S. give up.”

“We want to guarantee an orderly, legal, humanitarian, and safe migratory flow,” Costa Rican Minister of Public Security Mario Zamora Cordero said after the meeting, per the Times.

“This meeting marks the beginning of a coordination that seeks to ensure the return of migrants to their countries of origin in adequate conditions,” Cordero added.

Panamanian media outlets are reporting that there are hundreds of would-be illegal aliens stranded on the border between Costa Rica and Panama.

Nicaraguan authorities meanwhile struggled to manage an influx of people moving southward from Honduras.

They’re letting them enter as long as they continue heading further south.

One such contingent included 23 Venezuelans and three Cubans.

They were headed north to the American southern border but stopped in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, deciding to turn back once they realized that they would not gain entry.

A document from U.S. Customs and Border Protection seen by the Times said that “the migrants had been United States-bound but due to increased security on the Southwest Border, they decided to return to their countries of origin.”

Honduran authorities meanwhile encountered a bus packed with 23 would-be illegal entrants into the United States that had turned back south.

“Upon learning about the multi-agency force security on the Southwest Border in social media and through family members in the United States, the migrants decided to return to their country of origin,” Customs and Border Protection said.

All of these problems, of course, will sound rather familiar to the typical American.

For the past four years, we have watched helplessly as millions upon millions of illegal aliens walked into our country, creating confusion for border officials and overwhelming our nation’s resources.

They packed into our cities, where they often received free housing and other handouts on the taxpayers’ dime.

Now every country that enabled the crisis for the past four years is receiving a taste of its own medicine.

The rest of Latin America had no problem offering passage and quarter to illegal aliens heading north to our country.

But today they are experiencing what it is like to be overwhelmed by an enormous influx of foreigners.

May they learn their lesson swiftly.

