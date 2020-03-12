Parade of CNN Contributors Endorse Joe Biden On-Air

Andrew Yang, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer Granholm — all major figures in Democratic politics — are also all CNN contributors.

Not only that, but all of them have also used their on-air time to extol the virtues of former Vice President Joe Biden and endorse the Democrat’s candidacy for the White House.

McAuliffe, who has been a commentator for CNN since June, offered his endorsement even before Biden’s Super Tuesday romp during CNN’s coverage of the South Carolina primary, which Biden won.

“I’m going to endorse Joe Biden,” the former Virginia governor said. “I’ve thought long and hard about this. For me, it’s about beating Donald Trump, and to me, it’s an electability issue — who has the best shot of beating Donald Trump.”

Granholm announced her support for Biden March 4 on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Who was the person inside the Obama administration to champion saving the auto industry and the million jobs that are attached to it in the industrial Midwest? It was Joe Biden,” the former Michigan governor said, noting that she helped Biden prepare for debates.

“I love him so much,” she said.

Former presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who joined CNN last month, also used the network as his vehicle to announce his support of Biden.

“I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, and I’ve always said I’m going to support whoever the nominee is. So, I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden to be not just the nominee for the Democratic Party, but the next president of the United States,” he said.

Many on Twitter decried CNN’s parade of support for Biden and its pattern of bias.

Good now stop posting bias propaganda to try and help the conservative masked as a “democrat” win this election because of his so-called “electability” when his policies stand for nothing — Michael Cera (@koreofdemeter) March 11, 2020

Yet again, another former candidate shows their true colors. The race isn’t over! Maybe if ya didn’t now work for CNN you could see past their bias — Mama bird Chovan (@Moms4Bernie) March 11, 2020

What CNN says is always bias because they hate Trump and cannot analysis real Journalistic professional data. CNN is dead for news. Use cartoons – CNNPolitics https://t.co/6r8w6qpiVi — Wolfgang (@Wolfgan62339380) March 11, 2020

HE WAS THE FRONTRUNNER THEN THE #DNC @DNC MEDIA OUTLETS SUCH AS @CNN @MSNBC PANICKED AND GOT RIGHT TO WORK. MEDIA STARTED GOING OUT THEIR WAY TO CONSTANTLY SMEAR #BernieSanders ACT BIAS GIVE BS TALKING POINTS TO BRING FEAR TALK NEGATIVE WHILE PRAISING BIDEN. DNC BUILT A DREAMTEAM https://t.co/tJjjztxBkS — JR ORTIZ (@916KINGRAIDER) March 11, 2020

@CNN blah blah bla your bias against Bernie Sanders is disgusting you wonder why we get mad. You say no bullying as you’re doing it right in front of our faces, we will not vote for who you want us to so remember that pic.twitter.com/HbP1n6HZXe — Sy’s World (@SChatel) March 2, 2020

When will you guys talk about the life support that the establishment gave to @JoeBiden by rigging it to take Bernie out. It’s a shame to watch you all know this , yet say nothing. Sleep with your conscience — Penny Jane )🌷🌷💄 (@maga_penny) March 4, 2020

The Trump campaign, which recently sued CNN for libel in relation to a 2019 article, addressed the issue of bias in its complaint.

“CNN has engaged in a systematic pattern of bias against the Campaign, designed to maliciously interfere with and damage its reputation and ultimately cause the organization to fail,” the complaint said.

“The news stories at www.CNN.com follow the same extremely biased news perspective. According to a recent, reliable survey, 93% of all stories at www.CNN.com were aggressively negative about the current President, whereas coverage of past Presidents was only around 50% negative,” the complaint also said.

