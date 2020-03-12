SECTIONS
Parade of CNN Contributors Endorse Joe Biden On-Air

By Jack Davis
Published March 12, 2020 at 9:03am
Andrew Yang, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer Granholm — all major figures in Democratic politics — are also all CNN contributors.

Not only that, but all of them have also used their on-air time to extol the virtues of former Vice President Joe Biden and endorse the Democrat’s candidacy for the White House.

McAuliffe, who has been a commentator for CNN since June, offered his endorsement even before Biden’s Super Tuesday romp during CNN’s coverage of the South Carolina primary, which Biden won.

“I’m going to endorse Joe Biden,” the former Virginia governor said. “I’ve thought long and hard about this. For me, it’s about beating Donald Trump, and to me, it’s an electability issue — who has the best shot of beating Donald Trump.”

Granholm announced her support for Biden March 4 on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Who was the person inside the Obama administration to champion saving the auto industry and the million jobs that are attached to it in the industrial Midwest? It was Joe Biden,” the former Michigan governor said, noting that she helped Biden prepare for debates.

“I love him so much,” she said.

Former presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who joined CNN last month, also used the network as his vehicle to announce his support of Biden.

“I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, and I’ve always said I’m going to support whoever the nominee is. So, I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden to be not just the nominee for the Democratic Party, but the next president of the United States,” he said.

Many on Twitter decried CNN’s parade of support for Biden and its pattern of bias.

The Trump campaign, which recently sued CNN for libel in relation to a 2019 article, addressed the issue of bias in its complaint.

“CNN has engaged in a systematic pattern of bias against the Campaign, designed to maliciously interfere with and damage its reputation and ultimately cause the organization to fail,” the complaint said.

“The news stories at www.CNN.com follow the same extremely biased news perspective. According to a recent, reliable survey, 93% of all stories at www.CNN.com were aggressively negative about the current President, whereas coverage of past Presidents was only around 50% negative,” the complaint also said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







