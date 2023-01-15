Parler Share
News

Paramedics Charged with First-Degree Murder After Patient Dies at Hospital

 By Jack Davis  January 15, 2023 at 8:13am
Parler Share

Two emergency medical services workers face first-degree murder charges for the December death of a patient they transported to a hospital.

Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley face charges over the Dec. 18 death of Earl Moore Jr. in Springfield, Illinois, according to WSAZ-TV.

The murder charges stemmed from Moore being placed face down on a stretcher with a strap across his back en route to the hospital.

Trending:
Push for Gas Stove Ban Makes Total Sense After It's Exposed Who Was Behind Study

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said, according to an autopsy, Moore died from “compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone face-down restraint on a paramedic transportation cot/stretcher by tightened straps across the back.”

Moore’s death was ruled a homicide.

“Following the arrival of EMS, Earl Moore Jr. became the victim of acts which caused his death at the hands of individuals called by police to provide emergency medical care,” Sangamon County State’s attorney Dan Wright said, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Video of the incident in question shows that police were called to Moore’s residence and later summoned the EMS workers.

WARNING: The following video contains content some viewers may find disturbing. 



“It is clear based on the officer’s body-worn camera footage that the patient was not able to walk and the medical personnel were not offering any assistance,” Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said, according to UPI.

“The three officers took turns helping the patient through the residence and onto the stretcher outside,” Scarlette said.

“The men and women of the Springfield Police Department join the Springfield community in grieving the unnecessary loss of life and pledge to work with the medical care providers in our area to ensure the citizens of Springfield receive the utmost care and consideration in their time of need,” Scarlette said.

The lawyer that represented Cadigan and Finley at their bond hearing said the case was highly unusual.

Related:
Tragedy: Less Than a Week After Historic National Championship, 2 Georgia Bulldogs Dead

“These are two good people that find themselves in a very odd criminal case,” D. Peter Wise said, according to The Washington Post.

Teresa Haley, president of the Springfield chapter of the NAACP, said race was the reason the white EMS workers did what they did to Moore, who is black, according to the Illinois Times and likened the incident to the death of George Floyd.

Will these paramedics be convicted of murder?

“It was almost worse,” she said. “If this guy was already … having difficulties breathing, and then you put him on a stretcher face-down it was hostile to see the video and how they treated him. They literally threw his hands behind and just strapped him down. He couldn’t move if he wanted to.”

“I don’t think anybody shows up on the scene wanting someone dead,” she said. “I think they showed up on the scene not wanting to provide the adequate care that this individual needed. I mean, it was obvious that they didn’t want to be there. … They did not show any compassion whatsoever to this individual. And when you all go back and watch the video, I’m sure you’ll come to the same conclusion.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Divers Flock to NYC's East River in Search of 'Buried Treasure,' Spurred from Joe Rogan Podcast
Karine Jean-Pierre's Talking Point Completely Scuttled After Discovery Is Made at Biden Home
7th Dead Whale Washes Up Near Planned Green Energy Hotspot - Are Offshore Wind Projects Killing Them?
Paramedics Charged with First-Degree Murder After Patient Dies at Hospital
This Has Never Been Done Before: Unique Alliance Forms to Bring Down Big Tech's Shadowy Partnership
See more...

Conversation