Share
News

Paramount's Job Carnage Claims 800 Jobs, Including CBS Journalists Deep in Controversy

 By Jack Davis  February 13, 2024 at 4:57pm
Share

Two days after Paramount Global announced a record-high audience for the Super Bowl, the entertainment giant announced that it is cutting 800 jobs.

According to CNBC the layoffs amount to 3 percent of Paramount Global’s overall workforce, which stood at 24,500 at the end of 2022.

“These adjustments will help enable us to build on our momentum and execute our strategic vision for the year ahead — and I firmly believe we have much to be excited about,” Bob Bakish, Paramount’s top executive, said in a note to employees.

Trending:
Not a Joke: Biden Slams Bidenomics in Super Bowl-Influenced Video, Says it's Hard to Buy Game Day Snacks

Paramount Global owns CBS, Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, BET and Comedy Central.

According to the New York Post, CBS will be hit with 20 cuts out of its 2,000 employees, including award-winning senior correspondent Catherine Herridge.

Herridge, who is currently involved in a lawsuit in which she is refusing to divulge the sources of a 2017 report from the days she worked at Fox News, covered national security for CBS.

Did this interest you?

The Post said Herridge was on the outs with CBS News President Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews.

The Post report said the CBS Washington office took most of the cuts, which included correspondent Jeff Pegues.

The Post report quoted a source it did not name as saying that Pegues had been investigated by CBS over allegations of “lashing out” and “bullying” younger female reporters who “outworked” him.

The Post quoted a source saying Ciprian-Matthews “got rid of her enemies under the guise of budget cuts. She cleared the deck, and she had to sacrifice some others like Pegues.”

Related:
Historic: Super Bowl LVIII Was the Most-Watched Ever, Breaking Record By Millions

Other CBS reporters being let go are Christina Ruffini, a political correspondent, and Pamela Falk, a correspondent covering the United Nations based in New York, the Post reported it was told by sources it did not name.

Paramount’s Super Bowl coverage broke records as 123.4 million viewers watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers, combining those who watched it on CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports, and NFL digital properties, including NFL+, according to The Hill.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Shari Redstone, Paramount Global’s controlling shareholder, has been eyeing a possible sale or merger.

The report listed Skydance Media and Warner Bros. Discovery as possible media companies interested in Paramount Global.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Deadly Outbreak Triggers Recall for Products Sold at Walmart, Costco, Other Stores
Car Plows Into Hospital Emergency Room, Leaving Trail of Destruction
NFL Seemingly Attempts to Scrub One Second of the Super Bowl Halftime Show from Existence
Paramount's Job Carnage Claims 800 Jobs, Including CBS Journalists Deep in Controversy
Biden Looks Lost Behind Podium During Visit with King of Jordan, Oddly Stares at the Ground During His Speech
See more...

Conversation