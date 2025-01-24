Pardoned Pro-Life Protester Reunites with Her Husband and Young Daughter in Incredible Scene: 'Thank You, Jesus'

Thanks to President Donald Trump, pro-life victims of former President Joe Biden’s Stalinist regime have started to come home.

Now, Trump has a golden opportunity to do to the evil of abortion what President Abraham Lincoln spent nearly a decade trying to do to the evil of slavery before finally succeeding: transform Americans’ hearts and minds and thus put that evil on a course toward ultimate extinction. But Trump can only do this if he continues to follow the Heavenly Author of all peace and righteousness.

“Thank you, Jesus!” husband and father Rickey Williams exclaimed as he and his young daughter reunited with wife, mother, and pro-life activist Bevelyn Williams upon her release from federal prison this week.

Early Friday morning, Bevelyn posted a 138-second clip of that reunion to the social media platform X.

“Look, look, look. Look at mama,” Rickey said as he carried his young daughter, a toddler, in his arms.

A jubilant Bevelyn, emerging from prison, raced toward husband and daughter, the liberated prisoner’s voice shrieking with joy.

Bevelyn still wore her grey-colored prison sweatshirt and sweatpants. But that did nothing to dampen her spirits as she kissed her child and then her husband.

The newly-freed mother then bounced her daughter in her arms before another woman appeared and embraced them both.

The other woman wore a black “Make America Great Again” hat.

Should Trump do more to eliminate abortion? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (360 Votes) No: 9% (37 Votes)

Of course, neither woman could stop bouncing the little girl.

“My baby!” Bevelyn said, her joy overflowing.

“You miss your mommy? You miss your mommy? I miss you,” the mother incarcerated by Biden’s Department of Justice asked.

“I’m home. I’m free,” Bevelyn said to the camera.

Indeed. Free at last.

“GOD is GOOD! Thank you @realDonaldTrump,” Rickey wrote a few hours later on X.

What a difference three months and a nation-saving election can make.

In October, Rickey posted a video from inside his vehicle as he prepared to drive his wife to federal prison. Biden’s regime convicted her of unlawful assembly for peacefully protesting abortion outside Planned Parenthood. The regime sentenced her to three-and-a-half years.

“No American citizen should have to experience this in this country,” Rickey said at the time.

Moreover, he added that Biden and now-former Vice President Kamala Harris “made me a single father.”

The Kamala-Biden regime has officially imprisoned pro-lifer Bevelyn Beatty Williams to serve three years for protesting abortion outside Planned Parenthood. Her husband said, “The Biden-Harris administration made me a single father,” Also telling Americans to vote for Trump.… pic.twitter.com/0Yna8bVyuM — George (@BehizyTweets) October 16, 2024

Furthermore, the Biden regime used chilling tactics to turn misdemeanors into felonies. It did this not only with Bevelyn but with nearly two-dozen other pro-life protesters.

Thus, even before entering office, Trump faced calls to pardon those unjustly imprisoned.

The president answered those calls on Thursday.

“This is a great honor to sign this,” Trump said as he signed the pardons. A 42-second clip posted to X captured the scene as the president freed those pro-life prisoners of Biden’s tyrannical regime.

Bevelyn Beatty Williams has just been pardoned by President Donald J. Trump. PRAISE THE LORD pic.twitter.com/AzISoDGoBr — speaknsee (@speaknsee) January 23, 2025

Moments in which heroes rescue brave victims of persecution tend to produce in observers alternating feelings of joy and rage.

Thus, perhaps one should take a step back and examine the bigger picture. In particular, how can the pro-life movement capitalize on the momentum that has accompanied Trump’s victory? And what can the president do to help?

For starters, pro-life advocates must look ourselves in the mirror. We must take responsibility for the failure to seize the opportunity in the wake of the 2022 Dobbs decision. The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade led to defeats at the ballot box. Trump’s SCOTUS appointments made that victory possible, but with the president out of office the pro-life movement floundered.

Now, every pro-life advocate must stop with the petulance, sanctimoniousness, and political brinkmanship. We must acknowledge that Trump has already done more for life than all other presidents combined. That acknowledgment will require neither gradualism nor a retreat from principles but merely prudence rooted in Christian humility.

Above all, we must acknowledge and celebrate the fact that a Christian revival has accompanied Trump’s political ascent. That is no accident.

Of course, Trump has a role to play, too, and he must play it. For instance, he should show the clip of Bevelyn’s reunion with her family over and over again. Americans will understand. They will recognize the satanic evil that put Bevelyn in prison in the first place. And they will, over time, connect it to the same evil that motivates pro-abortion forces.

Trump can do this. He won. He can hold his coalition together and achieve his major objectives pertaining to the border, economy, national security, and especially the dismantling of the deep state, and he can do all these things while continuing to fuel the Christian revival that will place abortion on a path toward ultimate extinction.

In fact, he cannot achieve any of those things unless he focuses on God and continues to fuel that revival. And he appears to know it. That makes him a formidable ally for the pro-life movement.

After all, the battle against abortion amounts to a hearts-and-minds fight, and anyone who suggests otherwise has learned nothing from history.

As for Bevelyn’s reunion with her family, I personally must thank Bevelyn herself for helping me view that scene in the proper spirit. I confess I felt mostly rage at the evil scum who stole her from her husband and child by putting her in prison, and I very much want Biden DOJ officials to take her place there. But she reacted with joy and gratitude.

Thus, in the end, one must echo her husband by saying “Thank you, Jesus.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.