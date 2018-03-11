The Western Journal

Pardoned Sailor Shocks, Reveals Obama Admin. Destroyed His Life Over Hillary

By Becky Loggia
March 11, 2018 at 3:58pm

After U.S. Navy sailor Kristian Saucier was pardoned by President Donald Trump on Friday, the serviceman had some choice words on the former administration and the individuals who ran it.

Speaking with Fox News’ Pete Hegseth on Saturday morning, Saucier opened up about what he believes was a type of bait-and-switch tactic to cover-up for Hillary Clinton’s alleged crimes.

In October of 2016, Saucier was charged and jailed for “taking photos onboard a nuclear submarine in 2009,” according to The Daily Caller.

The Navy sailor argued that his charge was an attempt by the former administration to “take the heat” off of the inquiry of Clinton’s use of a private email server to handle sensitive information while working for the State Department.

“It’s unfortunate that one prosecutor and a couple of FBI agents really just destroyed my life for no reason,” Saucier said.

“This case could have been handled at a much lower level within the military as it should have been because I was active duty at the time,” he added. “And I would have taken my punishment the same way like a man.”

Saucier chalked up the “mistake” to being young and naive, as he claimed it was merely a “misguided attempt” to obtain a few mementos, however, he suggested that the coverage of his case should never have reached the level of media that it did.

“It was a clear attempt by the Department of Justice under President Obama to use me as a scapegoat to take the heat off of Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information,” he said.

While many agreed with Trump’s pardon — and Saucier’s take on the Obama administration — it was not applauded by all.

RELATED: Pardoned Sailor Thanks Trump, Turns Around And Blasts Hillary, Obama And The DOJ

No matter the stance on those that voiced their opinion on Trump’s pardon, Saucier ended his interview expressing thanks for the decision and what he claimed was the president’s “bravery.”

“Thank you, sir for your bravery and for standing up in the face of so many people who said you would never do the right thing,” Saucier said.

“You proved them wrong time and time again,” he added. “And thank you for having the moral fortitude to follow through on your promises.”

Tags: Hillary Clinton

