Parent Who Witnessed Catholic School Shooting Describes How Incident Unfolded: 'This Is Evil'

Two children are dead, and 20 others are injured after a mass shooting on Wednesday morning at a Catholic school and church in Minneapolis.

The attack began during a morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School, the local media first reported.

Children and other worshipers were inside the pews when the shooting erupted, according to Reuters.

A parent who witnessed the incident from the back pew described the horror.

“He just pepper-sprayed through the stained-glass windows into the building, 50 to 100 shots,” the parent told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

“He killed two kids,” the parent said.

“This is terrible,” the parent added. “This is evil. I don’t know how you defend against this.”

Fox News reported that police said, “Two young children, ages eight and 10, were killed where they sat in the pews. Their parents have been notified. Seventeen other people were injured, 14 of them being children,” and “a man who was in his early 20s and dressed in black clothing” was at the scene.

Local TV footage showed a heavy police presence at the school.

NOW – Suspect confirmed dead in Minneapolis Catholic school shooting. pic.twitter.com/1o0tJ9KqIJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 27, 2025

Annunciation Catholic School, founded in 1923, has about 395 students from preschool through eighth grade.

Monday marked the first day of the school year, according to Reuters.

Police said they responded quickly to the scene after the first shots rang out around 8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump issued a statement.

“The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” he said.

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 10:47 AM EST 08/27/25 I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 27, 2025

Minnesota Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith praised police for their response in statements on X.

I am heartbroken by the horrific violence at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis this morning. My prayers are with the students, teachers, and families, and I am grateful for the first responders who are on the scene. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 27, 2025

My staff and I are monitoring the situation at Annunciation Catholic School. I’m grateful for the quick response of law enforcement as we continue to gather information. It’s the first week of school. These kids should not be fearing for their lives. — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) August 27, 2025

Authorities said the gunman is believed to have shot himself.

