Parents Beware: Major Theme Parks to Hold 'Family Friendly' Drag Shows and It's Not Disney

For June, perhaps one should refer to it as “Six Drags over Texas.”

Six Flags over Texas announced Friday that on every Friday and Saturday in June, it will have drag shows as its way of marking the LGBT event known as “pride month.”

The attraction’s website said the show “is considered to be family-friendly and inclusive for all ages,” adding, “Anyone under 17 should consult with a parent or guardian if there is concern.”

Many voiced their objections on Twitter.

Six Flags Over Texas wants to groom your kids. There’s a Drag Show every weekend this month that’s “rated PG.” Boycott Six Flags and let them know you do not approve of this insanity! WTH!

Number: +1 (817) 576-6226 pic.twitter.com/CCwks7Ziri — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) June 3, 2023

Why do businesses continue to force sexual behaviors on others? Amusement parks are for family fun, not to try to educate my child on sexual preferences. We won’t be attending – ever again! Goodbye Six Flags it was great knowing you. 👋 https://t.co/Q7qMEkCurN — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) June 3, 2023

😤Six Flags is flying Pride Flags and exposing children to Drag Shows while park-goers are immersed in Rainbow Decor, etc…throughout the month of June‼️🤬 This is NOT okay & if you think it is… you’re a part of the problem 🙅🏻‍♀️🛑 ‼️Leave Our Kids Alone‼️ pic.twitter.com/wI0pBPLzzl — Elle Jacobs (@truedream416) June 3, 2023

The Texas park is not alone,

The Bay Area Six Flags location also features a drag show, promising on its website, this will be a “show unlike any other.” Six Flags St. Louis offered the “Dives of the Grove” as its drag act on Friday’s “pride” performance.

As noted by ABC, Texas lawmakers who have been trying to limit attendance by children at drag queen shows have passed a law to limit public performances of sexual conduct. The bill is expected to be signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes celebrated the victory in a May 29 Twitter post.

🚨 Great News: Our bill protecting children from sexually explicit drag shows (S.B. 12) is officially headed to the Governor’s desk. These shows are indisputably inappropriate for minors, and we will not allow children to be sexualized nor preyed upon in Texas. #LetKidsBeKids… — Senator Bryan Hughes (@SenBryanHughes) May 29, 2023

“Our bill protecting children from sexually explicit drag shows (S.B. 12) is officially headed to the Governor’s desk. These shows are indisputably inappropriate for minors, and we will not allow children to be sexualized nor preyed upon in Texas,” he wrote.

In speaking of an earlier version of the bill that more narrowly focused on drag shows, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said action was necessary, according to CBS.

“It is shocking to me that any parent would allow their young child to be sexualized by drag shows. Children, who cannot make decisions on their own, must be protected from these sexually-oriented drag shows now occurring more and more in front of them,” he said in a news release.

Patrick said “someone must fight back against the radical Left’s degradation of our society and values. I will not allow Texas children to be sexualized and scarred for life by harmful drag performances.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that cracks down on the attendance of children at drag shows by giving the state the right to revoke the food and beverage licenses of establishments that let kids in to see drag shows, according to ABC.

