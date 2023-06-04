Share
News

Parents Beware: Major Theme Parks to Hold 'Family Friendly' Drag Shows and It's Not Disney

 By Jack Davis  June 4, 2023 at 5:48am
Share

For June, perhaps one should refer to it as “Six Drags over Texas.”

Six Flags over Texas announced Friday that on every Friday and Saturday in June, it will have drag shows as its way of marking the LGBT event known as “pride month.”

The attraction’s website said the show “is considered to be family-friendly and inclusive for all ages,” adding, “Anyone under 17 should consult with a parent or guardian if there is concern.”

Many voiced their objections on Twitter.

Trending:
Doctor Delivers Bad News to Biden After He Takes Terrible Tumble at Air Force Graduation

Will you be avoiding Six Flags parks during the month of June?

The Texas park is not alone,

The Bay Area Six Flags location also features a drag show, promising on its website, this will be a “show unlike any other.” Six Flags St. Louis offered the “Dives of the Grove” as its drag act on Friday’s “pride” performance.

As noted by ABC, Texas lawmakers who have been trying to limit attendance by children at drag queen shows have passed a law to limit public performances of sexual conduct. The bill is expected to be signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes celebrated the victory in a May 29 Twitter post.

Related:
Capitol Police Interrupt Children's Choir Singing National Anthem: 'It Might Offend'

“Our bill protecting children from sexually explicit drag shows (S.B. 12) is officially headed to the Governor’s desk. These shows are indisputably inappropriate for minors, and we will not allow children to be sexualized nor preyed upon in Texas,” he wrote.

In speaking of an earlier version of the bill that more narrowly focused on drag shows,  Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said action was necessary, according to CBS.

“It is shocking to me that any parent would allow their young child to be sexualized by drag shows. Children, who cannot make decisions on their own, must be protected from these sexually-oriented drag shows now occurring more and more in front of them,” he said in a news release.

Patrick said “someone must fight back against the radical Left’s degradation of our society and values. I will not allow Texas children to be sexualized and scarred for life by harmful drag performances.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that cracks down on the attendance of children at drag shows by giving the state the right to revoke the food and beverage licenses of establishments that let kids in to see drag shows, according to ABC.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Target Slammed with More Bad News After Consumer Outrage, Boycott
House Oversight Chair Initiates Contempt of Congress Process for FBI Director Wray, Sets Hearing Date
Sonic Employee Arrested After Customer Bites Into Hot Dog and Makes Shocking Discovery
Sheriff's Deputies Make Dramatic Arrest of 'Pride' Festival Attendee After Realizing Who He Is
Ivy League Professor Makes 'Brilliant Move' to Replace 'Pride Month' with Something That Honors God
See more...

Conversation