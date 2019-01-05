Parents File Suit Against School District That Wants To Allow Teachers To Carry Guns

Parents and a grandparent filed a lawsuit against a Pennsylvania school district on Thursday over a policy allowing teachers to carry guns in school.

Tamaqua Area School District in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, approved the policy in September 2018, The Associated Press reported Friday. The policy allows teachers, staff and administration to carry district-issued guns after going through the appropriate training.

The lawsuit claims that approving the policy “endangered their community” and broke state law.

“It’s uncharted territory, but there is no law that says we can’t have legally trained armed staff,” school board member Nicholas Boyle told WHYY.

State law allows campuses to have trained school resource officers or school police, the AP reported.

TRENDING: The Media, Without Evidence, Claims Conservatives Furious Over Ocasio-Cortez Dancing Video

The executive director for gun control group CeaseFirePA, Shira Goodman, said she found the district’s interpretation of the law questionable, according to WHYY.

“I would say it’s not at all clear that they can be doing this,” Goodman said.

Boyle said that the initiative would make the rural school district less vulnerable against an attacker.

“The rationale for the policy is to prevent the apocalypse,” Boyle said, the AP reported. “When we have a shooter in the building, how are we going to stop that shooter from killing more and more and more people? We have to have an armed presence there.”

The school district, which is nearly 90 miles away from Philadelphia, is believed to be the first in the state to pass a policy allowing teachers to be armed in school. Boyle said the district has not received pushback from the state.

Teachers in Missouri, Texas and Ohio are allowed to be armed in school, according to the AP. Other states are considering the option.

The debate around guns in school was amplified after President Donald Trump called on arming teachers following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

The Parkland, Florida, shooting left 17 students and staff members dead. A state commission’s report on the deadly shooting recently recommended arming teachers.

Tamaqua Area School District did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

RELATED: Democratic Socialist Students at Liberal University Demand Police Disarm

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.