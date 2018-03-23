Parents Furious After Planned Parenthood Shows up at Middle School Health Fair

America’s largest abortion organization, Planned Parenthood, operated a booth at a middle school mental health resource fair in California on Tuesday.

An outrage broke out among a number of parents.

“I’m not happy, but unfortunately we have a huge generation of children (who) are not being parented, and they’re learning on their own or from other kids,” parent Linda Ramirez told KABC.

She explained it’s inappropriate to promote an abortion organization at a school fair for young children.

Clifton Middle School in Monrovia, California, hosted the fair as part of a citywide project — March 4 Balance.

The project is aimed at providing better mental resources to prevent suicide and other harmful behaviors.

Ramirez and other parents expressed anger over being robbed of the opportunity to talk to their own children about sexual activity and safe practices.

Many were also upset topics like sex, contraception and abortion were broached with the young students who most parents feel aren’t ready for such subjects.

“While our intent has been purely in support of our children and our community, our process did not meet our needs,” Monrovia Superintendent Katherine Thorossian wrote in an apology.

“Parents have a right to know what information is being distributed to their children,” she noted.

Thorossian added the incident shed light upon a need for stricter protocols.

Now, she said, the district will be aware of and can approve or disprove of groups coming to Monrovia schools.

“We will continue to work to better serve our students and our community,” Thorossian wrote.

Planned Parenthood released a statement in response to the upheaval, maintaining its presence is aimed at ensuring the well-being of the middle schoolers.

“We are deeply committed to partnering with parents, schools and community organizations to educate young people and their families, in alignment with the California education code, with information and resources that help ensure their safety and well-being,” Planned Parenthood said in a statement.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

