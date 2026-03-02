Share
News
A public school library inside of a school.
A public school library inside of a school. (Juanmonino / Getty Images)

Parents Get Enormous Payout After School Forces Kids to Read LGBT Books

 By Michael Austin  March 1, 2026 at 5:39pm
Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland was required to pay parents $1.5 million after forcing their children to read storybooks with homosexual and transgender themes.

In 2023, three sets of parents filed a lawsuit after parental notices and opt-outs were removed before their children were exposed to books about gender transitions and pride parades, according to a report from The Christian Post.

But last June, the Supreme Court ruled that the district had to obtain parental consent before the children were shown the material.

U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman issued a financial judgment on Feb. 19, requiring the school to pay the impacted parents $1.5 million in damages, according to an alert from Becket.

“Public schools nationwide are on notice: running roughshod over parental rights and religious freedom isn’t just illegal — it’s costly,” Eric Baxter, senior counsel at Becket and lead attorney for the parents, said in a statement.

“This settlement enforces the Supreme Court’s ruling and ensures parents, not government bureaucrats, have the final say in how their children are raised,” he added.

Moving forward, Montgomery County Public Schools must notify parents in advance before materials about human sexuality are used.

The Christian Post reported that the district has several options to communicate the lessons to parents ahead of time.

They include “publishing via email to parents, prior to each marking period, descriptions of all core instructional texts and supplemental texts and materials (including videos) that have been approved for use during the marking period for each grade level.”

Baxter added that “it took tremendous courage for these parents to stand up to the School Board and take their case all the way to the Supreme Court.”

The parents who filed the complaint against the school come from Christian, Islamic, and Jewish backgrounds.

“Their victory reshaped the law and ensured that generations of religious parents will be able to guide their children’s upbringing according to their faith,” he added.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the 6-3 majority opinion, argued that parents have the right to raise their children in the religious tradition of their choosing.

He said that “the right of parents ‘to direct the religious upbringing of their’ children would be an empty promise if it did not follow those children into the public school classroom.”

Alito noted that the Supreme Court “cannot agree” with lower courts that have ruled otherwise over the past several decades.

